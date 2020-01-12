Sisters run Renaissance Breads & Pastries in Galesville

Reimer and Bork also make seasonal breads, such as a squash bread and Mexicali sourdough bread.

Loaves of most of the bakery’s breads typically weigh about 1½ pounds, while the petite loaves that the sisters began making about six years ago weigh about 1 pound. “It’s a smaller loaf,” Reimer said of the petite breads, which are easier to finish for people who don’t eat lots of bread.

Some of the bakery’s main scone flavors include Chocolate Fantasia, which Bork described as a double-chocolate variety; blueberry; raspberry and peach.

Bork and Reimer aren’t looking for additional stores to carry their products, and are happy with their current business volume.

“We generally just take what we have right now and say ‘That’s good,’” Reimer said. “But we’re not going to turn somebody down if they ask whether they can carry our bread. If they’ve got customers to buy it, sure.”

As the bakery’s owners and only employees, the sisters put in long hours. Yoga helps them relax.

Reimer has been practicing yoga for about four years, and has been teaching yoga classes for about two years. Bork has been practicing yoga for about two years.