South Side Hardee’s and 58 other restaurants in the La Crosse area you'll never eat at again

From the From Tribune files: Openings and closings of La Crosse area businesses series
Hardee's on La Crosse's South Side closes ... again

The Hardee’s restaurant at 2505 State Road had closed — for the second time.

The fast-food restaurant, which first opened about 1990 in the parking lot of the former Kmart, closed in 2005. The location remained vacant until Hardee’s reopened the restaurant in June 2014.

The city’s other Hardee’s, at 1311 Rose St., remains open.

Officials at Northland Restaurant Group LLC, the franchiser that operated that location, could not be reached for comment.

