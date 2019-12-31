South Side Hardee’s and 58 other restaurants in the La Crosse area you'll never eat at again

The Hardee’s restaurant at 2505 State Road had closed — for the second time.

The fast-food restaurant, which first opened about 1990 in the parking lot of the former Kmart, closed in 2005. The location remained vacant until Hardee’s reopened the restaurant in June 2014.

The city’s other Hardee’s, at 1311 Rose St., remains open.

Officials at Northland Restaurant Group LLC, the franchiser that operated that location, could not be reached for comment.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}