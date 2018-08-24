St. Elias Antiochian Orthodox Church at 716 Copeland Ave. will offer a daylong retreat on fasting and nutrition called "Our Relationship With Food: An Orthodox Perspective" from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15. The event is free and open to all regardless of faith tradition or background.
Guest presenters include the Rev. Richard Flom and his wife, Matushka Cassiane, of the OCA Archdiocese, both retired physicians, and Jesse Lamsam of Holy Anargyroi Greek Orthodox Church in Rochester, Minn. They will discuss the impact of food on one's spiritual life and how a healthy diet may improve one's relationship with God.
Food affects physical, emotional, mental, spiritual health, the presenters say, but modern society can overwhelm people with food options. Despite many food items being branded as healthy, people generally are not getting healthier. Obesity, Type 2 diabetes, Alzheimer's and other neurological diseases continue to be serious health challenges.
"In this retreat, we want to join the conversation. We will discuss the spiritual aspect of food, our food choices and how that affects our well-being. We'll discuss fasting as a whole-life practice, problems with the American diet and healthy food choices," Lamsam said.
Orthodox Christians have several fasting and feasting seasons throughout the year. Strictly adhering to those fast periods results in abstinence from meat, dairy and other food items nearly 50 percent of the year.
Registration is encouraged; call the church at 608-782-8641. Donations are appreciated.
