Steve Cahalan: AmeriDown Factory Outlet opens on French Island

Owned by the same corporation that used to own The Company Store, the AmeriDown Factory Outlet opened July 19 at 301 Sky Harbor Drive on French Island, in the space where The Company Store factory outlet had closed July 8.
The Home Depot chain announced last December that it had acquired The Company Store, a leading online retailer of textiles and home decor products, from Hanover Direct Inc. But it said the purchase did not include The Company Store’s retail locations, including the La Crosse store.
The AmeriDown Factory Outlet store sells comforters, pillows and mattress pads at factory-direct pricing that are produced at the American Down & Textile, LLC factory near the La Crosse Regional Airport, said Michelle Wilcox, Hanover Direct director of operations. American Down & Textile also is owned by Hanover Direct.
The local store also carries a full array of sheeting, blankets, towels, shower curtains and other accessories, Wilcox said. There’s also an AmeriDown store in Madison, Wis., she said.
The French Island store’s grand opening is scheduled for Labor Day weekend, Wilcox said.
Store hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 608-783-6646.
The Board Store at 514 Copeland Ave. plans to quit selling furniture after about 30 years, so it can focus on its growing home improvement business, owners Miles and Lynn Wilkins say.
Miles Wilkins said last week that he hopes to finish selling furniture by the end of September. A furniture liquidation sale began July 18.
The Board Store began in 1978 as an outlet for many species of wood boards, and started selling furniture about 30 years ago, Wilkins said. Its owners hired him in 1990 to start home improvement services, and sold the business to the Wilkinses in 2008.
The home improvements part of The Board Store has seen strong growth because of the addition of full-service flooring and seamless steel siding in 2017 and continued growth in window, door, bathroom, kitchen and sunroom sales, Wilkins said. But furniture sales have been in “kind of a steady decline,” he said. “That extends back at least three or four years,” he said. Wilkins attributed that to sales of furniture on the Internet and in big-box stores.
Getting out of the furniture business will allow The Board Store to expand its flooring and bath showrooms, Wilkins said. For more information, call 608-782-8877 or visit www.theboardstoreonline.com or the store’s Facebook page.
Three businesses — The Harmony Shop, Jaali’s Dollies and Dar’s Driftless Massage — have moved into the former Cowboy David’s Bake Shoppe at 207½ S. Main St. in downtown Viroqua.
Joe and David Rogan-Nordstrom own Kickapoo Valley Ranch Guest Cabins and the ranch’s Cowboy David’s Bake Shoppe business near La Farge, and opened their Cowboy David’s Bake Shoppe retail store in Viroqua in October 2016. The Viroqua store sold baked goods made at their rural La Farge operation.
Joe said last week that he and David closed the Viroqua store in late May. “It had just become so popular and so big that we had to focus on our special orders, our wholesale business and our special event business such as weddings,” he said of their bake shop business. He said he’s glad that “This opportunity allowed three businesses to take over our space” in Viroqua. For more information on the bake shop business, visit its Facebook page.
Both The Harmony Shop and Jaali’s Dollies opened in the downtown Viroqua storefront on July 7, Ted Parrish said.
He and his wife, Catherine, continue to operate the Parrish Music folk music shop that they opened in 2009 at 111 S. Main St. in Viroqua. Ted said the music shop also had been selling fair trade gift items and “That department had been growing in the last few years, which provided the impetus to move it” to the new The Harmony Shop, which Catherine operates.
The Harmony Shop sells such things as fair trade gifts, yoga and meditation supplies, locally crafted jewelry and matcha tea.
Ted and Catherine’s daughter, Jaali Parrish, opened her Jaali’s Dollies shop in October 2016 in a small storefront at 209 S. Main St., next to Cowboy David’s. She makes and sells soft sculpture dolls, plush animals and illustrations. “With more space in the new location, she is offering more classes” in doll making, Ted said of Jaali.
Operating in the same location, The Harmony Shop and Jaali’s Dollies both are open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday and Monday. For more information, call The Harmony Shop at 608-606-6199 or Jaali’s Dollies at 608-606-6299, or visit www.jaalisdollies.com or their respective Facebook pages.
Darlene Marie Hubbard opened Dar’s Driftless Massage in early July in the rear part of the former Cowboy David’s space.
Hubbard, who has lived in the Kickapoo River Valley area for almost her entire life, has been a massage therapist for two years. She recently moved to Viola after working in Madison for a year. “I decided this is where I want to be,” she said of her return to the area.
Hubbard said she offers several kinds of massage therapy. “I also offer reflexology and cupping,” she said.
She said hours at her new location at 207½ S. Main St. typically are noon to 6 p.m. Monday; 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Sunday; and closed Tuesday and Saturday. Appointments are preferred and other times also are available by appointment. For more information, call 608-853-0424 or visit the practice’s Facebook page.
The Almost Family Home Care branch office in La Crosse has moved from 1425 State Highway 16 to 2346 Rose St. in the Bridgeview Plaza shopping center. The move was effective June 28 and an open house will be held in the near future, said Kathy Thiede, Registered Nurse/branch director.
Almost Family provides services to clients to help them stay in their homes, Thiede said. “We have services ranging from doing errands to grocery shopping, light housekeeping, assistance with activities of daily living, meal prep, nursing services such as medication management, wound care, assessments, physical therapy, occupational therapy and private duty nursing,” she said. “We can provide respite services for our elderly clients in their homes so family members don’t worry if they are out of town.
“We work with hospitals, nursing homes, family care, VA, assisted living facilities, Aging and Disability Resource Center, insurance companies and private pay, etc.,” Thiede said.
The La Crosse branch office covers the counties of Barron, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford, Dunn, Eau Claire, Chippewa, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Marathon, Monroe, Pepin, Pierce, Richland, St. Croix, Trempealeau and Vernon.
For more information, call 608-779-0900 or visit www.almostfamily.com or www.lhcgroup.com or Facebook.
