Steve Cahalan: Ashley HomeStore to open in former Toys R Us building in Onalaska

Vang moved his business there in mid-November from a building he had been leasing at 106 Clinton St. on French Island. That’s where his repair shop first opened in 2010.

“It’s quite a bit bigger,” because he had needed more space, Vang said of the new building.

Some services the shop offers include oil changes, brake work, tune-ups, air-conditioning work, and engine and transmission diagnosis. Vang works on all makes and models.

Vang has 17 years of experience as an automotive technician and worked at Saturn of La Crosse until it closed. He later opened his own shop.

Hours at the new location are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 608-782-1272 or visit the shop’s Facebook page.

James Frawley has renamed his New Albin, Iowa, business Frawley’s Saw Shop and Variety Store, because he has expanded his chain saw and other wood-cutting supplies store to also be a variety store.