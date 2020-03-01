Steve Cahalan: Caribou Coffee, restaurant, yoga, FedEx in the news

This week’s local business news includes plans for a Caribou Coffee drive-thru coffee shop at the current location of South Lanes Bowling & Pizza, an Asian restaurant, a yoga studio and a FedEx Ground distribution center in the La Crosse International Business Park near Interstate 90.

A request for a variance from the city of La Crosse’s building setback requirements for the Caribou Coffee building — planned at 4107 Mormon Coulee Road, the current location of South Lanes Bowling & Pizza — is on the agenda for the Building and Housing Appeals Board meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday in City Hall.

A developer would buy and demolish the bowling alley and pizza restaurant, to make way for the coffee shop and a possible future retail building. The city’s building code would require that the Caribou Coffee building be at least 50 feet from the front property line. The variance that’s been requested would allow it to be 30 feet from the property line.

The Caribou Coffee building would be small, with no inside seating.

The developer and Caribou Coffee officials weren’t available for comment last week. And one of the owners of South Lanes, which was founded in 1953 and remains in business, declined to comment when I called Thursday morning.