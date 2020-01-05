Steve Cahalan: Gallery La Crosse to close at end of January

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The new business made its debut on Dec. 2 in part of the Nisse House of Art location that Orban opened in 2013. That business sells fine arts and crafts made by the two women and other Coulee Region artists and craftsmen.

The coffee and tea shop will be open at least through March, Orban said. “If people wholeheartedly support it, we would consider going beyond that,” she said.

Besides coffee and tea, The Westby Blend sells food such as soup, savory waffles and bagels. Starting this week, it also will sell baked goods made by Kvarnstrom’s Bakery in Westby.

Regular hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday.

Orban said The Westby Blend is a social experiment where prices are a suggested donation, or simply pay what you can.

For more information, call 608-799-4626 or visit the shop’s Facebook page.

Arcadia, Wis.-based Riverland Energy Cooperative has moved its Onalaska branch office to its new building at 1800 Granary St., off Hwy. 35 and north of Bluff View Bank, in Holmen.