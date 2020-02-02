Steve Cahalan: Gino’s, Pizza Ranch restaurants to open soon

Gleason bought the building last June and has renovated it. He runs the business with the help of his daughter, Kinsey, and said his girlfriend Katy Cole and her son Alex, also have been a big help. “I own a few other businesses, mainly in the technology sector,” Gleason said, such as Modern Technology Integrations, LLC.

Some of the bar and grill’s most popular menu items include duck wings; chicken wings; the Firehouse Burger, made with pepper jack cheese, bacon, fire cheese curds, jalapenos and AJ’s Fire Bourbon BBQ Sauce; and totchos, which are potato tots smothered in nacho cheese and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, shredded cheese, jalapenos, sour cream and salsa. Tortilla chips can be substituted for the tots.

“They have a very good, rich flavor,” Gleason said of duck wings. Ten varieties of wing sauces are available.

“This community has been really gracious to me,” Gleason said of the reception his new business has received. He plans to be active in hosting fundraisers for local organizations.

AJ’s is open from 11 a.m. to bar time Tuesday through Sunday and closed Monday. For more information, call 507-725-9903 or visit Facebook.