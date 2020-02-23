Steve Cahalan: Holmen couple launches new resale platform

Ruben and Casey Anderson have started Yolenda Inc., which launched its Yolenda platform on Feb. 10.
The Holmen couple say Yolenda makes local resale simple, safe and private, and is an alternative to other platforms, such as Craigslist.
Yolenda introduces professional drop-off/pick-up/locations that simplify the process for both the buyer and seller, Ruben said. “There’s no more coordinating meeting times, no more bringing cash, no more hassle,” he said. “All transactions are powered by Stripe, which makes it safe for both the buyer and the seller.”
The seller posts an item for sale, setting their own price. Once the item is sold, the seller is notified that the item is ready to be left at a drop-off/pick-up location. Then the buyer is notified to pick up the item at that location. Once the item is picked up, the seller is paid through Stripe.
The Yolenda app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or the App Store, Casey said. There’s also a web interface at webapp.yolenda.com.
The Andersons are looking for local businesses to partner with and serve as drop-off/pick-up sites. And they’ve opened their own drop-off/pick-up site, the Rewind Shop in Suite B at 2344 State Road 16 in Eagle Bluff Plaza on the far north side of La Crosse, which is south of Allen Automatic Transmission, along Highway 16.
For more information, visit www.yolenda.com or Yolenda’s Facebook page.
April Benson plans to move her Tease Salon & Barbershop in a few weeks to the much larger former Craft Vendor & Marketplace storefront at 511 Main St. in downtown La Crosse.
Benson opened her salon in 2011 in a fifth-floor location at 115 Fifth Ave. S., and expanded and moved the business in 2013 to its current location at 126 Fifth Ave. S.
Now, she said, “we need more space and we’re expanding to include spa services.” March 25 will be the salon’s last day open at the current location. It will reopen April 1 at the new, larger location, where The Craft Vendor & Marketplace was until that store’s last day Dec. 21.
For more information, call 608-386-1551 or visit www.teasesalonlacrosse.com or Facebook.
Mitchell Hammes opened La Crosse Vintage on Feb. 16 at 127 S. Sixth St., across Sixth Street from the Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman in downtown La Crosse.
The new store buys, sells and trades vintage apparel such as T-shirts, sweaters, sweatshirts, jackets, denim and hats, mostly from the 1970s to the early 2000s. After selling the apparel at pop-up shops for the past six months, Hammes decided to open the store. “It got to the point where I thought I might as well” do that, he said.
Pop-culture apparel accounts for much of the store’s clothing. “I try to be as nostalgic as I can” with his merchandise, Hammes said.
La Crosse Vintage is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and hours at least initially are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. On the other days of the week, Hammes travels to thrift and vintage stores, including those in large cities such as Minneapolis and Chicago, looking for vintage apparel to buy for his store.
For more information, visit the store’s Facebook page or Instagram.
Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com or 608-791-8441.
