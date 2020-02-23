Steve Cahalan: Holmen couple launches new resale platform

Ruben and Casey Anderson have started Yolenda Inc., which launched its Yolenda platform on Feb. 10.

The Holmen couple say Yolenda makes local resale simple, safe and private, and is an alternative to other platforms, such as Craigslist.

Yolenda introduces professional drop-off/pick-up/locations that simplify the process for both the buyer and seller, Ruben said. “There’s no more coordinating meeting times, no more bringing cash, no more hassle,” he said. “All transactions are powered by Stripe, which makes it safe for both the buyer and the seller.”

The seller posts an item for sale, setting their own price. Once the item is sold, the seller is notified that the item is ready to be left at a drop-off/pick-up location. Then the buyer is notified to pick up the item at that location. Once the item is picked up, the seller is paid through Stripe.

The Yolenda app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or the App Store, Casey said. There’s also a web interface at webapp.yolenda.com.