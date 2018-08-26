The city’s first distillery, La Crosse Distilling Co., will open to the public at 5 p.m. Friday at 129 Vine St. in downtown La Crosse, featuring its first two spirits products and a food menu with Mexican and Wisconsin fare.
The craft distillery’s Fieldnotes Gin and Limited-Edition House Series High Rye Light Whiskey will be available in its tasting room/restaurant and cocktail bar when it opens Friday, said Nick Weber, majority owner of the new business. Fieldnotes Vodka should be available within a few weeks, he said.
La Crosse Distilling Co. also will make its own seasonal beers for sale only on its premises. Weber said its first beer will be available by the Sept. 27 start of this year’s La Crosse Oktoberfest celebration.
The tasting room will have two beer taps. “We’ll always have one of our own, and the other will be for beer from another Wisconsin brewery,” Weber said. The tasting room will have two local beers — one from Pearl Street Brewery and the other from Turtle Stack Brewery — on tap when it opens Friday.
The distillery will produce spirits such as vodka, gin, brandy and whiskey from organic grains grown by McHugh Farms near Holmen. Organic potatoes used to make vodka will come from the Driftless Organics farm near Soldiers Grove.
While the spirits will be for sale at the distillery, consumers also will soon find Fieldnotes Gin and Fieldnotes Vodka at regional stores via Noelke Distributors, with plans for statewide distribution this fall. Weber said he hopes distribution expands to Minnesota within 12 months,
The distillery’s tasting room can seat about 150 people inside, and an outdoor patio on the building’s south side can seat about 50, Weber said. Besides food, cocktails, beer and bottled spirits, merchandise such as La Crosse Distilling Co. apparel and glassware also will be for sale.
The tasting room will be closed on Tuesdays. Hours on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday will be 11 a.m. to midnight, with the kitchen closing at 10 p.m. Hours Friday and Saturday will be 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., with the kitchen closing at 11 p.m.
For more information, call 608-881-8800 or visit www.lacrossedistilling.co or the distillery’s Facebook page.
Nationally-recognized chef Jorge Guzman has joined La Crosse Distilling Co. as executive chef and partner, and he and Nick Weber say they plan to open additional “restaurant concepts” in the La Crosse area.
“It’ll be in the area,” Weber said of their next restaurant project. He added he hopes to announce some details about their next project by the end of this year.
Guzman, who is a native of Mexico, told me last week he is moving from Minneapolis to La Crosse because of the distillery project and the prospect of more restaurant projects with Weber. Guzman was a James Beard Best Chef Midwest finalist in 2017 and has been featured on the Food Network and in Travel & Leisure, Time and Food & Wine magazines. He was executive chef at Surly Brewing Co. in Minneapolis from 2014 to 2017.
Misty’s Dance Unlimited on Tuesday will celebrate the grand opening of its new location, in most of owner Misty Lown’s new International Performing Arts Center at 923 12th Ave. S. in Onalaska.
The grand opening will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and will feature dance demonstrations, door prize and tours of the MDU facility, including studios, Everything Dance retail store and more. The celebration comes one week before the dance studio’s 21st season begins.
Lown said her new, much larger MDU location – which occupies 16,800 square feet in the 21,000-square-foot facility – will allow her to meet higher demand for instruction while also providing more parking and other amenities for dance families.
The new studio includes seven dance instruction rooms, three of which convert to one large performance area with a stage; a reception area; private offices; recording studio; conference room; public gathering spaces; dressing rooms; a work room; a food-staging area; a birthday party zone; outdoor seating; a children’s play area; bike racks; benches; costume shop and locker rooms for men, women and children.
For more information, call 608-779-4642 or visit www.mistysdance.com or the dance studio’s Facebook page.
Reed Music Studios at 2845 Midwest Drive in Onalaska is about to open a second location, at 1221 Caledonia St. in the Old Towne North area in La Crosse.
“We plan to open after Labor Day,” said David Reedy, who started the business in 1987 and now owns it with Rita Schuman. Its second studio is at the same location as Bebop & Bundles, which Kathryn Skemp Moran owns and which provides music and movement classes for young children. “Our businesses will complement each other, offering the best musical instruction for students of all ages,” Reedy said.
Reedy said the second location is opening to better serve the La Crosse market, because enrollment continues to grow and because the Old Towne North area is “an up-and-coming vibrant part of the La Crosse area.”
Reed Music Studios offers piano, voice, strings, flute and guitar lessons. “We are now at over 400 students (enrolled) and will be adding additional staff and students with the expansion,” Reedy said.
For more information, call 608-783-6382 or visit www.reedmusicstudios.com or the firm’s Facebook page.
Minneapolis-based Doherty Staffing Solutions opened an employment office in early August in the East Ward Commerce Center at 2615 East Ave. S. in La Crosse. The building also houses the local Workforce Development Center of Western Wisconsin.
“We’ve served Wisconsin clients for many years and welcome the opportunity to become a more visible member of the community with our new office right on East Avenue South, in the same building as the Workforce Development Center,” said Tim Doherty, founder and chairman of the staffing, recruiting and placement agency.
Doherty’s La Crosse employment office offers recruiting, staffing and direct placement services for a variety of light industrial, clerical and professional positions. Staffing service options for businesses include trial-for-hire, direct hire and temp-to-hire contracts, as well as on-site workforce management services.
Walk-in visitors are welcome, but appointments with recruiters can be scheduled by calling 608-782-5515. To be considered immediately for open positions, candidates should apply online at www.doherty.jobs/apply.
For more information, visit www.doherty.com or visit the firm’s Facebook page.
The Sequel Resale Shop at 117 N. Sixth St. in downtown La Crosse has closed, according to signs on the shop’s papered-over windows.
The signs thank customers who patronized the business for the past seven years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.