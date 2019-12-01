Steve Cahalan: Meringue Bakery is moving to downtown La Crosse

Two-time Food Network holiday baking champion Jen Barney plans to move Meringue Bakery from the commercial kitchen in her rural Stoddard home, to the former addiecakes cupcake shop at 313 Main St. in downtown La Crosse. Barney plans to open Meringue Bakery there by March. The addiecakes cupcake shop closed at the end of August.

Barney, who started her business in 2015, is best known for her cakes, cupcakes, dessert tables, wedding favors and other baked goods such as pie. She will continue to make those at the new location, which also will offer quiche, croissants, breads, soups, sandwiches and beverages. And customers will be able to buy a slice of cake or pie, rather than having to buy an entire one.

“Everything is always made from scratch,” Barney said of her baked goods.

“It’s been a dream of mine,” Barney said of opening a bakery downtown. “We love La Crosse. I had intended to do this later on,” until she became a Food Network baking champion, which made her well-known in the area.