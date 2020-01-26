Steve Cahalan: Newry Nook store, Airbnb to open this summer

Sherry and Jeff Coleman plan to open the Newry Nook store -- which will sell antiques, handcrafted gifts and home decor -- and Airbnb this summer in the former The Olde Newry Store south of Cashton.

The Olde Newry Store, which sold gifts and home decor, closed in September and the rural Westby couple bought the two-story building – which is believed to have been built in the 1880s -- in November. They also own Coleman’s Driftless Construction, which mainly builds and remodels homes.

The Colemans plan to renovate the building at S519B Hwy. 27 in the unincorporated community of Newry, construct a 16-foot addition and add a water well and a septic system. “I really would like to preserve the character of the old building as much as I can,” Sherry said.

“My vision for the upper level is to create an affordable vintage flat rental -- an Airbnb” for short-term rental to tourists and others, Sherry said.

“The plan for the first floor is to keep it a retail store, offering antiques, handcrafted gifts, repurposed items, home decor and much more,” she said. “There will be something for everyone in the store.”