Steve Cahalan: Prestige Furniture moves to larger location in mall

Mike Kidd has moved his Prestige Furniture store in Valley View Mall to the much larger former Dressbarn storefront in the mall.
The furniture store opened Feb. 29 in its new location, and will hold a grand opening celebration from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
The store’s regular hours are noon to 6 p.m. Monday and Thursday, closed Tuesday and Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
“We also offer delivery,” Kidd said, with deliveries typically being made on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Dec. 26 was the last day for the mall’s Dressbarn store, which had opened in 2013. Dressbarn, a women’s clothing chain, announced last May that it was closing all 650 of its stores.
Kidd started his Prestige Furniture store in May 2016 in Holmen and moved it to the mall, where it opened in February 2019 in the former Jeri’s Hallmark store. Last summer, Kidd opened Prestige Furniture Sleep Center — which sold bedroom furniture and mattresses — in a smaller storefront in the mall, across from his main furniture store.
Kidd said he has moved both operations into the former Dressbarn space, and that his business has much more space than before. “Business has been good, and it’s an ideal location” with more visibility, he said.
For more information, call Prestige Furniture at 608-385-9347 or visit its Facebook page. Kidd said the store soon will have a website.
Edward Jones financial advisor Thomas Dolan has opened a new office in Suite B at 1218 N. Main St., between Anytime Fitness and County Seat Laundry, along Hwy. 14/61 in Viroqua.
Shelley Paduano is administrator at the new office, which opened Feb. 7. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appointment Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday and by appointment on Saturday.
Dolan has been an Edward Jones financial advisor since 2018.
For more information, call the office at 608-638-6789 or visit www.edwardjones.com/thomas-dolan or the office’s Facebook page.
The Ground Round Grill & Bar at 201 Helen Walton Drive in Tomah is switching to a new brand — Taphouse Twenty — next month.
The news was announced last week in a post on the Tomah Ground Round restaurant’s Facebook page. It said the Ground Round will close April 6 and Taphouse Twenty will open a week later, on April 13. Additional posts said current gift cards, gift certificates and loyalty points will be honored.
Taphouse Twenty will have a new menu, and its new Facebook page says it will have 20 beers on tap. Tyson Koput, who opened Tomah’s Ground Round restaurant in 2005, wasn’t available for comment by the deadline for this column.
For more information, visit the restaurant’s old Facebook page, or its new Facebook page.
Trane Technologies plc, formerly known as Ingersoll Rand plc, announced last week that it has completed a transaction by which Ingersoll Rand’s industrial interests were spun off to another firm, Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.
With the transaction, Gardner Denver now is known as Ingersoll Rand Inc.
Trane Technologies, which owns the Trane and Thermo King air conditioning, refrigeration and heating businesses, began trading Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol TT. Trane Technologies officials will ring the stock exchange’s opening bell on March 17.
“Trane Technologies begins its journey today as a pure-play climate innovation company, partnering with our customers to address their sustainability challenges through heating, cooling and transport refrigeration solutions,” said Michael W. Lamach, chairman and CEO of Trane Technologies.
The transaction agreement was first announced last April. Trane was founded in La Crosse.
