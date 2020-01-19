Steve Cahalan: Prism Salon opens in downtown Onalaska

Downtown Onalaska has a new salon, in the former location of an art gallery and gift shop that is on the move.

Allie Ethridge opened Prism Salon on Jan. 7 at 304 Main St., next to Midwest Dental.

It’s in the former location of Ona Main Street Gallery & Gifts, which announced in a Dec. 29 Facebook post that it is relocating, with the new location and opening date to be determined. The gallery and gift business opened in June 2018.

Ethridge has been a cosmetologist for more than 10 years, most recently in Holmen. She said this is the first time she has owned her own salon. “I wanted to be my own boss,” she explained.

The salon cuts hair for men, women and children and also offers color, conditioning treatment and facial waxing services.

Ethridge was born and raised in Onalaska and now lives in Viroqua. She said she chose her new salon’s location partly because “It’s on the main drag in Onalaska” and there’s good synergy with the dental practice next door.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged. The salon is open Tuesday through Saturday, while appointments for Sunday and Monday are by special request only.