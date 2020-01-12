Steve Cahalan: Reptile, gift shop opens in Eagle Bluff Plaza

Driftless Reptiles & Gifts, a reptile specialty store and gift shop at 2344 State Road 16 on the far North Side of La Crosse, will make its debut with what owners Brad and Peighton Carter are calling a sneak preview shopping event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The new business is next to Pink Me Salon (which opened last year) in Eagle Bluff Plaza, which is south of Allen Automatic Transmission.

Peighton estimated last week that the gift shop area will have about 20 vendors when it opens, and said there’s room for several more. The reptile sales space is expected to open by early February, when the Carters expect to have a grand opening celebration for the entire business.

For store hours and other details after the sneak preview, visit the store’s Facebook page or call Peighton at 608-498-9603 regarding the gift shop part of the business, or Brad at 608-738-2167 about the reptile part of the business.

The gift shop area will feature many local vendors and crafters, Peighton said. Some of its merchandise includes sensory toys, photo greeting cards, canvas prints, handmade furniture, rustic decor, handmade keychains, agates and carved gemstones, beads, jewelry, honey and cat and dog toys.