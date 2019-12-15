Steve Cahalan: Shopko Optical moves; Noodles opening delayed

The Shopko Optical eyecare center in the former Shopko department store in Onalaska will open Monday in its new location, the new four-unit building at 9417 Hwy. 16 in Onalaska where a Noodles & Co. restaurant and an AT&T Wireless store also will open in the coming months.
But the Noodles restaurant’s opening has been delayed until spring because of construction delays, a Noodles spokeswoman said.
“Construction has been delayed and right now, we are looking at an opening date of late April or early May,” said Danielle Moore, director of communications for the Colorado-based Noodles chain. “We’re still very excited about opening in Onalaska and we appreciate the community’s ongoing support and excitement.”
When the Onalaska Noodles restaurant was first announced in May, the chain had hoped to open it by the end of this year.
An AT&T Wireless store is the third tenant that’s been announced so far for the new building, which went up at the former site of an Old Country Buffet restaurant. “We expect the store to open sometime in February,” Jessica Erickson, an AT&T spokeswoman, said last week. “It is an AT&T authorized retailer.”
Old Country Buffet closed in June 2016, and the building was razed in July 2018 to make way for the new building.
The Shopko department store at 9366 Hwy. 16 in Onalaska closed June 23, but the eyecare center inside the building has remained open under new ownership.
The Onalaska eyecare center continues to be headed by Dr. Colleen Konkel, who graduated from the Indiana University School of Optometry. Shopko Optical accepts most major vision plans.
Hours at the new Onalaska location will be 9 a.m. To 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The eyecare center’s telephone number is 608-781-2010. For more information, visit https://optical.shopko.com or Facebook.
The owners of Mandy’s Cafe & Deli in Tomah opened a second restaurant, Bluff View Dining, on Wednesday in part of the former Target Bluff German Haus restaurant that closed in 2014 near the Interstate 90 Camp Douglas exit.
Mandy Bacholl said she and her mother, Tammy Waltemath, will continue to operate the Tomah restaurant, which they opened in November 2018.
Their new restaurant occupies the bar area and a dining room in the former German restaurant. The rest of the building is home to Target Bluff German Haus Shops, which Janet and Steve Horstman opened in May 2018 after buying the building in 2016 and renovating it. There, vendors sell such things as antiques, crafts, giftware and Wisconsin-made food items.
“It’s a full-service restaurant with a full-service bar,” Bacholl said of Bluff View Dining, whose winter hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, and closed Monday and Tuesday.
The menu includes such things as burgers, other sandwiches, steaks, seafood, pasta dishes and a soup and salad bar, Bacholl said. “We’ll do a Friday night fish buffet and a Saturday prime rib dinner” among other things, she said.
“The opportunity came around and we figured we’d explore it,” Bacholl said of opening a second restaurant. “We enjoy running the one (in Tomah) and thought we’d do another.”
For more information, visit Bluff View Dining’s Facebook page.
Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com or 608-791-8441.