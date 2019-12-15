Steve Cahalan: Shopko Optical moves; Noodles opening delayed

The Shopko Optical eyecare center in the former Shopko department store in Onalaska will open Monday in its new location, the new four-unit building at 9417 Hwy. 16 in Onalaska where a Noodles & Co. restaurant and an AT&T Wireless store also will open in the coming months.

But the Noodles restaurant’s opening has been delayed until spring because of construction delays, a Noodles spokeswoman said.

“Construction has been delayed and right now, we are looking at an opening date of late April or early May,” said Danielle Moore, director of communications for the Colorado-based Noodles chain. “We’re still very excited about opening in Onalaska and we appreciate the community’s ongoing support and excitement.”

When the Onalaska Noodles restaurant was first announced in May, the chain had hoped to open it by the end of this year.

An AT&T Wireless store is the third tenant that’s been announced so far for the new building, which went up at the former site of an Old Country Buffet restaurant. “We expect the store to open sometime in February,” Jessica Erickson, an AT&T spokeswoman, said last week. “It is an AT&T authorized retailer.”