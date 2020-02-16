Steve Cahalan: Supper club, bread, uniform stores are closing

The store sells uniforms and footwear for people such as nurses and emergency medical technicians and has been at that location since 2014, when it was known as Uniforms Direct. The store moved there from its previous location in Valley View Mall, where it had opened in 2010.

The Onalaska store will close once its inventory has been sold, store manager Carl Bailey said. Until then, hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Bailey said the store’s owner lives in Eau Claire, has been operating and commuting to several uniform stores around the state, and is closing the Onalaska store because he wants to simplify his life. For more information, call the store at 608-781-1177.

Rafael Banks and his fiancee, Anna Pedretti, both of Holmen, have started GRabbit, a new delivery service that serves the greater La Crosse area.

“We have been volunteering our time to help elders get items from the stores on cold days and we decided to turn it into a business after the holidays,” Banks said.