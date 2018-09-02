West Salem native Stephanie Brickl has left the People’s Food Co-op bakery in La Crosse, to open The Baker’s Table coffee and bake shop at 233 N. Superior Ave. in Tomah. Her new business will make its debut Friday.
It will feature a variety of coffee and tea drinks, smoothies, soda pop, juices and lots of baked items, such as artisan breads, custom and wedding cakes, cupcakes, breakfast pastries, muffins, cookies, brownies, bars, doughnuts, cheesecake and some wheat-free products. The shop, which will use Kickapoo Coffee from Viroqua for its coffee beverages, also will have seasonal items, such as pies during the holiday season.
“It will be a full-service, made-from-scratch bakery,” Brickl said, with seating for about 20 people inside and about 12 outside. “We’ll have a drive-thru coming later in the fall,” she said. Brickl also plans to offer limited soup/sandwich options, probably starting this winter.
Brickl was assistant bakery manager at the People’s Food Co-op for 2½ years before she left in late spring to start her Tomah business. Before working at the food co-op, she had been a baker at the Festival Foods store in Onalaska for three years. Brickl is a graduate of the Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Minneapolis.
The Baker’s Table is in the remodeled building that used to house the lobby of the former Lark Inn motel. Brickl said she chose Tomah for her new business partly because she knew the property’s owners and because “Tomah is growing a lot and is a great community” and also could use a bake shop.
Hours will be 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and closed Tuesdays.
For more information, call (once the shop opens) 608-567-2711 or visit its Facebook page.
Local artist Missy Hoch opened Gold Heart Tattoo & Art Gallery on July 31 at 1230 Caledonia St. in La Crosse’s Old Towne North area.
From 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 22, the new business will have both its grand opening and the opening of its first art show, featuring paintings and prints by local artist Landon Sheely. The show of Sheely’s works will continue through Nov. 22. “We’re thinking of having a new artist (show) every two to three months,” Hoch said.
Hoch also has some of her own paintings on display in the tattoo and art gallery business. The La Crescent, Minn., native, who now lives in La Crosse, received a bachelor’s degree in studio art with an emphasis on painting and sculpture in 2012 from the University of Wisconsin-Stout. She also has been a tattoo artist in La Crosse for about five years. “I always thought it was interesting, and that it’s another interesting form of art,” she said of going into the tattoo business.
“I think Caledonia Street has a lot of new, interesting businesses,” Hoch said of her decision to open in the Old Towne North area. “Interesting things are happening here.”
For more information, call 608-881-8777 or visit www.goldhearttattoo.com or the gallery’s Facebook page.
A retirement sale is under way at the Village Lumber Co. at 174 S. Youlon St. in West Salem, where owners Carl and Jennifer Wallace plan to retire at the end of October. They had purchased Lieder Lumber in 1981.
“We have operated as a full-service lumberyard for 37 years,” Carl Wallace said. “The business will be open mornings through October,” from 7 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Village Lumber is closed on Saturday and Sunday.
The remaining inventory is priced to sell, Wallace said.
“We are very appreciative of the customers who supported us over the years, and the many lasting friendships that were formed,” he said. For more information, call 608-786-1630.
Ricky Shawley has opened Shawley’s Custom Detailing in Suite 104 at 328 North Star Road, near Olympic Builders, in Holmen.
“We do anything from a hand wash to full complete detailing, inside and out,” Shawley said. “I do detailing on pretty much anything,” such as cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles and campers. “I’ve also done detailing on things like four-wheelers, ATVs and farm tractors.”
Hours are by appointment Monday through Friday. The detailing business is closed on Saturday and Sunday.
Shawley said he has done detailing work as an employee of other businesses for nearly 13 years, and has always wanted to have his own business.
“I plan on having a grand opening, probably next spring,” Shawley said. For more information, call 608-518-5603 or visit www.shawleyscustomdetailing.com or the firm’s Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.