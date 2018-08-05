The Wine Guyz wine bar at 112 King St. in downtown La Crosse has closed, but Piggy’s Restaurant & Blues Lounge will continue serving a lunch buffet there from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays, Piggy’s owner Chris Roderique said last week.
Chris and his wife, Tammy, own Piggy’s as well as the building that houses both Piggy’s and Wine Guyz. When I called the Wine Guyz telephone number last week, I was referred to the Roderiques.
“Due to family matters, Wine Guyz has closed their business,” Chris Roderique said, adding that July 10 was its last day. “But Piggy’s continues to offer its lunch buffet at Wine Guyz” on weekdays, he said. That’s something Piggy’s has offered in the Wine Guyz space for about 10 years, Roderique said.
Wine Guyz had been leasing the space from Roderique since it opened in 2005.
“We’ll see what happens down the road” with finding another tenant for the space, Roderique said. He added he hopes to continue the weekday lunch buffet in the Wine Guyz space even if a new tenant moves in.
After 16 years, Dave “Duffy” Emmons and his wife, Cathy Naas, are ready to retire from their Bricks Bowling business in Galesville.
So Rainbow Auction/Realty Co. is conducting a sealed-bid auction that ends at noon Aug. 17 for the six-lane bowling alley and bar at 16902 S. Davis St. in downtown Galesville. And Emmons and Naas are free to sell Bricks Bowling before then. “We had some people looking yesterday,” Emmons said. “One guy was thinking about using the building for apartments.”
If the property isn’t sold, Emmons said last week, bowling will resume a few days after Labor Day, as usual. Bricks Bowling traditionally discontinues bowling during the slow summer months, although its bar remains open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays for Bloody Mary Sundays with a full array of bar beverages and pizza. The bowling alley also can be booked for parties and other events year-round.
The couple’s Bargain Basement opened in May in the building’s lower level, and operates from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and at other times by appointment, year-round. “It has everything that you can imagine finding at a garage or rummage sale,” Emmons said.
Emmons and Naas bought the former Alley Gators bowling alley building in 2002 and initially operated their business as Duffy’s Bowling Alley. They renamed it Bricks Bowling several years later.
For more information, visit the Bricks Bowling Facebook page.
The new Bear Trax Mini Golf course opened recently at the Three Bears Resort in Warrens.
Open to the public and compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the 18-miniature golf course is designed for all ages. The northwoods-themed course is a par 48 that includes many animals and local decor.
“We’re proud to be located in the cranberry capital and so we believe it’s fitting to incorporate that into the course,” said Tod Bachman, general manager of Three Bears Resort. “Our signature bear is over 16 feet long and stands over 9 ½ feet tall. You have to see it to believe it.”
The course also features other elements such as ponds, streams, sun shades, bridges and bear teeth.
The cost for 18 holes is $6. Unlimited day passes are available for $10.
For more information, visit www.threebearsresort.com or the resort’s Facebook page.
