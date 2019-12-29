Steve Cahalan: WineSitter Brewhouse moves from Holmen to La Crosse

James and Dayna Hartje have moved their WineSitter BrewHouse business from the Holmen Square shopping center in Holmen to the South Side of La Crosse.

Tuesday was its last day open in Holmen. WineSitters, as the business also is known, will reopen permanently at noon Thursday at its new location, 2711 South Ave. in La Crosse. “We’ve been open (in La Crosse) a few days here and there, as we’ve been moving in since early December,” James Hartje said.

At the new La Crosse location, WineSitters will be open at least from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. And it may have additional hours, Hartje said.

“We want to be more active with home brewing groups than we have been,” Hartje said. Moving the business to La Crosse made sense because there are more home brewers in La Crosse than in Holmen, and because the new location is closer to where the Hartjes live, he said.

WineSitters began in 2010 and was purchased by the Hartjes in 2015. It sells wine- and beer-making equipment, ingredients and kits for the home brew enthusiast. It also specializes in creating wines and labels for special occasions and events, and plans to soon have a wine bar that sells by the glass and bottle.