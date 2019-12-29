Steve Cahalan: WineSitter Brewhouse moves from Holmen to La Crosse

James and Dayna Hartje have moved their WineSitter BrewHouse business from the Holmen Square shopping center in Holmen to the South Side of La Crosse.
Tuesday was its last day open in Holmen. WineSitters, as the business also is known, will reopen permanently at noon Thursday at its new location, 2711 South Ave. in La Crosse. “We’ve been open (in La Crosse) a few days here and there, as we’ve been moving in since early December,” James Hartje said.
At the new La Crosse location, WineSitters will be open at least from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. And it may have additional hours, Hartje said.
“We want to be more active with home brewing groups than we have been,” Hartje said. Moving the business to La Crosse made sense because there are more home brewers in La Crosse than in Holmen, and because the new location is closer to where the Hartjes live, he said.
WineSitters began in 2010 and was purchased by the Hartjes in 2015. It sells wine- and beer-making equipment, ingredients and kits for the home brew enthusiast. It also specializes in creating wines and labels for special occasions and events, and plans to soon have a wine bar that sells by the glass and bottle.
WineSitters also has a Make Me Wine service, in which customers can learn to make, bottle and label their own wine.
For more information, call 608-615-1028 or visit www.thewinesitters.com or Facebook.
Michelle Brown opened For the Love of Vintage LLC on Dec. 7 at 28182 Nash Road in the Town of Portland, off Hwy. 33 about five miles west of Cashton.
She and her husband, Bob, had the new cream-colored (with teal blue accents) built.
At her shop, Brown said, “I have vintage collections of kitchen utensils, rolling pins, a Coca-Cola collection, vintage linens, china dishes and odd pieces that may complete people’s broken sets of dishes. We have repurposed old doors for displays, repurposed almost 100-year-old painted granary boards into flower boxes or table troughs, chalk couture painted boards for gifts, hats and vanity collections, Christmas decor, toys and many porcelain dolls.
“I will be restocking with seasonally different collections,” Brown said.
“I have always loved the old stuff,” she said. “It reminds me of special times with my Grandma Leis. So I have been wanting for decades to have a place to display and sell my treasures. This is a dream come true.”
Winter hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, but closed on religious holidays that fall on one of those days. “Summer hours may be extended,” Brown said.
The La Crosse Regional Airport’s new Soaring Suds car wash has opened to the public, and will have a grand opening event from noon to 6 p.m. Friday.
During the event, a $2 discount will be offered for each car wash.
The car wash is at 2840 Airport Road, at the south end of the airport’s long-term parking lot. It is open to the public and also will be used by the car rental agencies that operate out of the airport.
Aside from single car washes, Soaring Suds offers corporate fleet, monthly and bundle passes. Single washes are available at the car wash and other options can be purchased in the administration office in the main airport terminal. For more information, visit www.lseairport.com/content/car-wash.
Thursday was the last day for the Dressbarn store that opened in 2013 in Valley View Mall in La Crosse.
Dressbarn, a women’s clothing chain that has been around for nearly 60 years, announced in May that it was closing all 650 of its stores. Its chief financial officer, Steven Taylor, said then that Dressbarn had not been operating at an “acceptable level of profitability in today’s retail environment.”
Its owner, Ascena Retail Group Inc., said it wants to focus on its more profitable brands. Ascena also owns Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant and other clothing stores.
But Dressbarn will continue as an online retailer under new ownership. Ascena said Oct. 30 that while Dressbarn stores were expected to close no later than Dec. 26 or while merchandise supplies last, it had sold the intellectual property assets of Dressbarn and had begun transitioning its e-commerce business to a subsidiary of Retail Ecommerce Ventures LLC.
