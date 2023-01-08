 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teresa Pierce: Connections to the Workforce: What is considered a good job?

The just released December 2022 Jobs Report reflected job gains of 223,000 with the unemployment rate falling from 3.7% to 3.5%. Job growth was slightly lower in December but reflected stronger-than-expected end of year even as worries of a recession continue. The economy continues to be resilient and jobs plentiful.

At Workforce Connections, Inc., we are often asked “what’s considered a ‘good’ job, anyway?” It is a good question, and one that the Aspen Institute has done some significant research on to identify key components that define “good job.” This article will explore and share some of their research.

According to the Aspen Institute, ‘good jobs’ are essential to a healthy economy, successful businesses, strong communities, thriving families, and a well-functioning democracy. Yet only 44% of working people in the US report having a “good job,” defined by satisfaction with the job characteristics they care most about. More than 30% of the workforce — 53 million people and disproportionately women, people of color, and immigrants — struggle with low wages. Millions more lack adequate benefits, face discrimination and harassment, and cope with other daily challenges that are the consequence of low-quality jobs.

It does not have to stay this way. Workers, businesses, governments, labor unions, worker centers, philanthropies, and community organizations can work together to address the job quality crisis. A critical first step is a shared definition of good jobs — a north star to guide action toward good jobs and a touchstone that provides a common language to discuss priorities. The definition is both foundational and aspirational — these job quality indicators are foundational to all good jobs in all sectors and all stages of a career with the aspiration of creating good jobs where all or most of these indicators are high. The currently agreed upon definition includes the following:

Economic Stability

  • Stable family sustaining pay
  • Sufficient, accessible, and broadly available benefits (insurance including health, dental, life, etc.)
  • Safe, healthy and accessible working conditions

Economic Mobility

  • Clear and equitable hiring and advancement pathways
  • Accessible paid training and development opportunities
  • Wealth Building opportunities (investments, retirement funds)

Equity, Respect and Voice

  • Organizational and management culture, policies and practices that are: transparent and enable accountability; support a sense of belonging and purpose; advance diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility; and address discrimination.
  • Ability to improve the workplace, such as through collective action or participatory management practices.

The Aspen Institute goes on to say, “Good jobs rest on a foundation of our existing labor laws, which have established basic standards to eliminate child labor; set minimum pay standards; regulate working hours; improve worker safety and health; prohibit discrimination based on race, ethnicity, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, pregnancy, religious belief, age, or disability status; and recognize the right of workers to form a union and bargain collectively should they choose to do so. Respecting these laws as a shared set of rules to protect human dignity is a key component of creating good jobs and government enforcement plays a critical role in ensuring these values are protected in our economy.

Good jobs provide these types of protections even if their particular industry may be excluded from these laws. We also recognize that effective managers support good jobs by looking for opportunities for direct reports to advance and develop, and helping to build equitable, respectful, and accountable teams and cultures.”

If you agree with this shared definition as outlined by the Aspen Institute, please go to their website and sign on to their work. If you have a workforce topic you’d like to explore, or would like to connect with Workforce Connections, please use the “request services” button on our website www.workforceconnections.org or contact Workforce Connections, Inc. at 608-789-5620.

Teresa Pierce

Teresa Pierce 

 PICHETTE PHOTOGRAPHY
