ONALASKA — After 18 years in business, the TGI Fridays restaurant at 9416 Hwy. 16 in the Pralle Center in Onalaska closed Monday night.
A man who identified himself as the manager, but who declined to provide his name, told a reporter Tuesday morning at the restaurant that it had closed Monday night. He declined to say why the restaurant closed, or how many employees it had.
Employees were informed Monday morning that the restaurant was closing.
The restaurant opened in March 2001 and was built for its original owner/operator, Larson Cos. of Eau Claire, Wis. At the time, the 5,700-square-foot Onalaska restaurant was the seventh TGI Fridays restaurant owned by Larson Cos.
A different franchisee, Central Florida Restaurants Inc. with offices in Fremont, Calif., has owned and operated the Onalaska restaurant since late 2016, according to city of Onalaska records. No one with the California company was available for comment Tuesday morning.
According to city of Eau Claire records, Central Florida Restaurants Inc. is the same franchisee that operated the TGI Fridays restaurant in that city’s Oakwood Mall. The Eau Claire restaurant closed Aug. 27.
