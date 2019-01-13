GALESVILLE – It’s been 39 years since Bill and Bonnie Truax opened the Arctic Springs Supper Club in a wooded area and next to a pond near Galesville.
Now owned by their son, Dave Truax, the supper club is still known for its prime rib, steaks, seafood, homemade desserts and full bar with beverages such as Old Fashioneds, margaritas and an extensive wine and beer list.
Dave bought the business from his parents in 2008, but Bill still works part time at the supper club, doing prep work and making desserts and soups.
“I still like it,” Bill said of continuing to work at the supper club that he and his wife started in 1980. “I enjoy visiting with customers. I’m not ready to retire yet.”
Many of the supper club’s most popular desserts are cakes, Bill said. “People like the Irish cream cake, red velvet cake, carrot cake, Almond Joy cake, and there’s an English toffee and chocolate cake” that’s also been very popular, he said. Other desserts include puddings and pies.
“Every week there’s something different,” Dave Truax said of the supper club’s desserts. “Usually some kind of decadent cake that’s about this big,” he said with a smile as he raised his hand.
“Everything here is homemade,” Dave Truax said. “And it’s reasonably priced.”
While the Arctic Springs Supper Club has long been known for prime rib and steaks, it’s also known for its seafood, which along with pork entrees accounts for an increasing part of the establishment’s sales, Truax said.
Some dinner favorites include tenderloin, tenderloin tips, tenderloin tips served with a bourbon sauce, barbecue ribs, ribeye steak, prime rib, pork chops, walleye and catfish. The supper club also offers a variety of burgers and sandwiches such as prime melt, French dip, Philly steak and cheese, steak sandwich, chicken and fish.
Some appetizers on the menu include cheese curds, onion rings, batter-fried mushrooms, batter-fried tomatoes, cheesy potato skins, chicken strips, champagne shrimp cocktail and artichoke spinach dip.
Arctic Springs Supper Club also has daily specials. Some of the most popular specials include drunken seafood ravioli, chicken carbonara, braised tenderloin tips, lobster,and shrimp stuffed with cheeses and crabmeat.
The supper club opens at 4 p.m. except on Sunday, when it opens at 9 a.m. with a breakfast menu. It’s closed on Monday and Tuesday.
Arctic Springs Supper Club can seat about 120 people inside, and another 40 to 50 people on the outdoor patio that’s open from spring to fall. And it offers catering, both on-site and off-site.
“I have plans for building an outdoor bar,” Dave Truax said, adding that he hopes to do that this year. “And we might expand hours a little bit” this year, he said.
Besides Galesville, many of Arctic Springs Supper Club’s customers come from the La Crosse, Onalaska, Holmen, Winona, Arcadia, Ettrick areas, Truax said.
“People come here because of the food, the atmosphere, the Old Fashioneds,” he said. “There’s the consistency of seeing us here all of the time,” said Truax, who began working at the supper club when he was in high school.
“I washed dishes, worked in the kitchen and worked out front,” recalled Truax, who is 42. Today, he said, “I’m out in front bartending.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.