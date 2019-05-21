Dressbarn, the women’s clothing chain that’s been around for nearly 60 years, is closing all 650 of its stores, including the one that opened in 2013 in Valley View Mall in La Crosse.
The company’s chief financial officer, Steven Taylor, said Monday that Dressbarn has not been operating at an “acceptable level of profitability in today’s retail environment.”
Its owner, Ascena Retail Group Inc., says it wants to focus on its more profitable brands. Ascena also owns Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant and other clothing stores.
The company did not say when Dressbarn will shut all its stores. Dressbarn employs about 6,800 people.
The 8,000-square-foot Dressbarn in Valley View Mall opened in August 2013, next to J.C. Penney Co.
After the news was announced Monday, shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc. rose 2.6% to $1.17 in extended trading. Shares of the Mahwah, New Jersey-based company are down more than 50% so far this year.
Valley View Mall: Construction underway
Valley View Mall: View from the early 1980s
Valley View Mall: 1985 list of stores
Valley View Mall: Sears courtyard
Valley View Mall: Skylights
Valley View Mall: Sears
Valley View Mall: Kinney Shoes
Valley View Mall: Kids toy store
Valley View Mall: 1980 list of stores
Valley View Mall: Stevensons
Valley View Mall: Doerflinger's
Valley View Mall: Dayton's
Valley View Mall: Musicland
