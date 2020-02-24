Wisco Pop in Viroqua expects continued growth with Sparkle, more retail customers

WISCO POP

WHAT: A maker of two kinds of all-organic beverages -- soda pop made with fruit juice, cane sugar and sparkling water; and a line of Sparkle sparkling water beverages that are made with fruit juice and sparkling water, with no sugar added.

WHERE: Wisco Pop is a tenant in the Food Enterprise Center at 1201 N. Main St. in Viroqua.

WHO: The business is owned by Austin and Hallie Ashley, and by Zac Mathes.

CONTACT: Call 608-638-7632 or visit www.wiscopopsoda.com or the firm’s Facebook page.