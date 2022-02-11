Love Legos? This Wisconsin couple turned their passion to a business

RACINE, Wis. — A Lego-loving couple from Racine has opened a "brick"-and-mortar store, selling what they're passionate about.

Daniel DeBaets and Joyce Hyatt are the owners of Wiscobricks, a new addition to the Midwest Market @ 2210 inside the farmer's market at 2210 Rapids Drive. The store held its grand opening last weekend.

The couple is excited to open their doors, but they may be just slightly more excited to have extra space in their house, where their collection and inventory of Lego products and toys were held.

"All this was taking up our basement," DeBaets said, laughing. Now, the pair can share and sell their collection to other enthusiasts.

Building up

Like most Lego fans his age, DeBaets fell in love with the toy brand when he was younger. It fizzled out as he grew older, until his brother reintroduced him to collecting it in 2020.

DeBaets, who is an electrician by trade, was out on a gig when he was talking Lego with a client who had a ginormous repository of loose bricks.

"They gave me probably two car loads full of Lego," he said. "I brought it home and we started sorting it. We're still sorting it."

From there, DeBaets and Hyatt opened a BrickLink store called Wiscobricks.

BrickLink (bricklink.com) is a website authorized by the Lego company where users can buy and sell individual bricks, whole sets and other specialty Lego that are new, used or retired.

They started attending toy shows and, from that growing popularity, began incorporating other toys besides Lego to appeal to a bigger audience. Having accumulated lots of inventory, the couple set out to open Wiscobricks' retail store at the end of December and started constructing their space early January.

"This is a store for everybody. It's going to be for the collectors who are like me, it's going to be for the kids who just want to come in and and possibly find a set they've been looking for," DeBaets said.

Brick boom

According to reporting from CNBC, Lego's consumer sales jumped 21% in 2020 as a result of a broader product range, e-commerce investments paying off and a surge of popularity and growth in China. That year, Lego opened 134 retail locations, 91 of which were in China. In March of 2021, the company had 678 stores globally and planned to add 120 more.

But its popularity had the adverse effect of attracting scalpers who would purchase popular sets for the sole purpose of reselling them at a hiked up price. In November, the Lego Titanic set — which retailed at $629 — was seen on eBay selling for over $1,000 shortly after its release.

It's the same thing that happened, and is still happening, to Pokémon trading cards, as Twin Dragon Games owners Dan and Christine Padilla shared last summer.

In love with Lego

As parents themselves, DeBaets and Hyatt want to ensure their Lego sets are priced near retail or as fair as they can be for what they're valued at so kids can have access to, and enjoy, Lego.

"I'm not trying to make a million dollars," DeBaets said. "It's more about the smile on the kid's face."

Hyatt became a fan of Lego more recently when her husband rediscovered the hobby. Their house's living room is fit with parts of her own Lego city, comprised of different sets she has built and displayed throughout the years.

Over the holidays, she built a Christmas village.

"I think it's more of the accomplishment of actually being able to finish something. And it's calming," Hyatt said. "It's a way to relax."

For the record, DeBaets and Hyatt are out-of-box, make-and-display collectors of the sets, as opposed to being in-box, mint-condition collectors.

For more information Visit Facebook.com/Wiscobricks. The store is open during regular Farmers Market @ 2210 hours, Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Empowered owners

In addition to making room in their house and wanting to open a new business, the couple are glad to have a way to make money that allow them more time with their kids.

DeBaets and Hyatt have three daughters, one of whom is on the autism spectrum and also has avoidant restrictive food intake disorder, which causes significant weight loss and other symptoms due to loss of appetite and interest or pickiness with food.

Prioritizing their daughter's needs with doctors appointments, DeBaets and Hyatt aren't able to have traditional 9-5 jobs. Working for themselves means they can put their kids first.

With their BrickLink store on top of their brick-and-mortar space, "we can basically do this anywhere," DeBaets said.

