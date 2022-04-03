Love of cheese prompts couple to open Noble Rind Cheese Co. in Viroqua

VIROQUA, Wis. — Sarah Clemens’ love for cheese and selling it, prompted her and her husband, Chris, to open their Noble Rind Cheese Co. shop at 110 W. Court St., in The Historic Fortney building in downtown Viroqua.

The artisan cheese shop and deli opened Feb. 11. It sells top-quality American farmstead cheeses, and cheeses from around the world, Sarah Clemens said. Some of its most popular items include cheese boards, and charcuterie boards that feature a variety of cured meats, such as prosciutto and mortadella.

Noble Rind also offers such fare as three kinds of grilled cheese sandwiches, hot soup and small plates for snacking that feature artisan cheese, olives, bread, nuts and chocolates. It makes its own milk bread and focaccia, as well as the American cheese that is featured in its Noble Grilled Cheese sandwich. And it soon will expand its sandwich selection.

The shop also has a retail area with cheeses, salami, jams, honey, nuts, chips, crackers, tinned fish and other items. Some of those items are produced locally, such as salamis made by Driftless Provisions in Viroqua.

Noble Rind also sells a variety of alcoholic beverages, such as wines, ciders and locally produced mead, with beer soon to come; and non-alcoholic beverages such as coffee, tea, juices and soda pop.

Clemens plans to hold a grand opening celebration — tentatively on May 21 — after the arrival of a cheese cooler that she hopes will be delivered in April. The shop’s selection of cheeses will expand once the cooler is in place.

Noble Rind has inside seating for those who wish to dine in, and its food also can be ordered from the tables of people at The Historic Fortney Lounge in another part of the building’s first floor.

Several businesses have moved into the recently renovated first floor of The Historic Fortney, which formerly was known as the Hotel Fortney and was constructed in 1899. Hotel rooms are being re-created on the second and third floors of the three-story building.

“We’ve been really fortunate to have started our business in Viroqua,” said Chris Clemens, who became executive director of the Viroqua Chamber Main Street program last September. “This is a community that really comes out in support of its friends and neighbors.

“People really enjoy coming in and hanging out here,” he said of the Noble Rind Cheese Co. shop. “It’s a really beautiful, inviting and comfortable place to be. A lot of folks will come in and order a sandwich and a glass of wine and just hang out and spend time here.”

Chris grew up on a farm near Rochester, Minn., and Sarah is a native of St. Paul, Minn. “I come in here and help as needed,” Chris said of Noble Rind. Sarah works there full time.

Sarah worked at the Viroqua Food Co-op for six years and was in charge of buying cheese before she left to start Noble Rind.

“It was a blast and I loved it,” she said of working at the food co-op. But she added that she wanted to open her own artisan cheese shop. “I kind of wanted to take it to the next level with my cheese career,” she said.

Now that Clemens has achieved her dream of opening her own cheese shop, she said, “I really enjoy being able to share my love and my passion for cheese with other people. I love being able to show somebody a new cheese that they’ve never had before.

“I also like being able to educate people about the people who create our food, while also supporting those people and knowing where our products come from,” Clemens said.

