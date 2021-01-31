Love of reading leads to Book Revolution success

Stephanie Johnson-Sanders, who manages the Book Revolution at 2609 South Ave., and her parents, who own the used bookstore, love to read and are glad that so many other area residents do, too.
Stephanie was working at The Book Exchange at 726 Rose St. in 2013 when its owner told her that she had decided to get out of the book business. Stephanie’s parents, Goldie and Greg Johnson, bought and renamed the business in July 2013.
The Johnsons — with help from relatives, friends and employees — later moved the business and more than 75,000 books to its current, larger location, where it reopened in April 2016 after being closed for one week for the move. The Johnsons purchased the current building, which has a parking lot, in February 2016; they had been leasing the Rose Street location.
“Every year since we purchased the business, the number of customers has increased, as well as our inventory,” Johnson-Sanders said. “We now have over 100,000 books in our store.”
Like many stores, Book Revolution had to close for a while last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, as it was considered a non-essential business, Johnson-Sanders said. But business has been increasing in recent months as more people have more free time, she said.
“This (past) year especially, people have needed escapism and entertainment, so many have turned to or continued their love of fiction,” Johnson-Sanders said. “But the desire to learn new things, expand personal horizons, open potential, and improve one’s situation or grow and/or change something about oneself has also led many to explore nonfiction. Our store does really have something to fit all those needs and more.”
Because of the pandemic, Book Revolution requires wearing face masks and practicing social distancing in the store.
“However, for our customers who for any reason cannot wear a mask, or are uncomfortable entering the store, we can make special arrangements,” Johnson-Sanders said. “We ask that customers who need special considerations call us during our regular business hours and we will do our best to make reasonable alternative shopping arrangements available.”
Johnson-Sanders said she has always been an avid reader, and learned to read at an early age. That’s hardly surprising, she said, as her mother is a retired English and literature professor, and her father, a retired architect, also is a lover of books and knowledge.
“Growing up in my house, books and visiting bookstores and book sales meant that we, as a family, were fortunate enough to have a vast library and at any given time, one could find us reading, watching educational shows or playing board games,” Johnson-Sanders said.
Today, with her parents owning and Johnson-Sanders managing the business, “We are very proud to be a store welcoming all readers of all interests,” she said.
Johnson-Sanders added that “As manager I am on a daily basis grateful and thrilled to have such wonderful employees as I have in Ren and Terri. They both are more knowledgeable and talented, hard-working and loyal than almost anyone else with whom I have ever worked.”
And she is grateful to her family. “Whether receiving assistance from my spouse or sister on a variety of aspects related to the store, or receiving help from cousins from around the state who hunt for hard-to-find titles for customers looking for that special book, this is a family venture,” she said. “We all do it for the love of literature.”
With 2,100 square feet of retail space, Johnson-Sanders said, the store not only carries more books than it did at the previous location, but has broadened the range of books that are available.
“We have, for example, more than quadrupled our children and young adult readers’ sections and the amount of ‘real estate’ on the sales floor for nonfiction has grown from almost nonexistent to more than an entire room of our building dedicated to nonfiction,” she said.
“Our goal is to provide reasonably-priced books to readers of all ages and interests,” Johnson-Sanders said. “We carry used books of all genres.” And the store also carries jigsaw puzzles.
Also, Johnson-Sanders said, “When people have books they are ready to part with, they can bring the books to us. We give credit for those books, which can then be used as a discount toward a purchase.”