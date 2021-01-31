Love of reading leads to Book Revolution success

BOOK REVOLUTION

WHAT: A used bookstore owned since 2013 by Goldie and Greg Johnson and managed by their daughter, Stephanie Johnson-Sanders.

WHERE: Since 2016, the store has been at 2609 South Ave. in La Crosse.

HOURS: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

MORE INFO: Call the store at 608-782-2588 or visit its Facebook page.