Madison-based Exact Sciences cutting about 250 jobs in Wisconsin, 350 overall (copy)

Madison-based biomedical giant Exact Sciences said Monday it is cutting about 5% of its workforce, which is about 350 jobs overall, about 250 of which are in Wisconsin.
The cancer detection company best known for its flagship Cologuard product said in a statement distributed by director of corporate communications Stephanie Spanos that the cuts come on top of a cut of 230 jobs in May of this year, and were at various levels of the organization and across divisions.
“The impact of inflation, market volatility, and prioritization of the programs that will have the greatest impact on improving cancer care have resulted in the need to allocate our workforce and resources more closely to our highest priority programs,” the statement said. “We’ve also taken steps to simplify our organizational structure to improve communication and operational efficiencies.”
Those losing their jobs will receive “comprehensive severance packages, outplacement services, and the opportunity to apply for one of the 200 open roles across the company,” the statement said.
“We remain deeply committed to Madison and excited to be part of its future for years to come,” the statement said.
Exact Sciences announced in January that it was adding a 266,000-square-foot research and development facility to its Madison campus, as well as expanding existing lab and warehouse space to accommodate the company’s rapid growth. That $350 million investment is expected to create 1,300 new jobs within Exact.
Spanos told the State Journal on Tuesday that the plans announced in January cover investment and job creation goals to be achieved by 2025 and the job cuts do “not affect our planned growth for the future or community commitments.”
Exact Sciences Corp. last week reported third-quarter results that beat Wall Street expectations.
The company said it recorded a third-quarter loss of $148.8 million, or 84 cents per share, on revenue of $523.1 million.
The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.10 per share, and seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $500.8 million in revenue, the Associated Press reported.
In the third quarter a year ago, Exact Sciences reported a net loss of $166.9 million, or 97 cents per share, on revenue of $456.4 million.
Exact Sciences said it expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion.
Fave 5: Business reporter Shelley K. Mesch reflects on 2020 coverage
I expected this year to write about mostly about local startups, high-tech companies and venture capital investments. While I got to do some of that, much of my work load has been taken over by the effects of COVID-19 on the economy.
It's been a year of a lot of unknowns and a lot of fears in the business world. Owners and managers worried about keeping revenue up and maintaining a safe environment for employees. Many of them wondered how long they could stay open, and quite a few of them decided to make the hard choice and close their doors.
But there have been some bright spots. Early on, manufacturers around Wisconsin and even nationwide stepped up to meet the needs of medical professionals battling the virus face-to-face. Distillers made hand sanitizer, manufacturers started producing personal protective equipment and design engineers made plans for face shields available for free. Many of Dane County's health-related companies also joined the fight, including Promega and Catalent ramping up production on components for tests and treatments, Exact Sciences using its labs to run COVID-19 tests and Epic Systems developing software to track cases.
I did also take some time to write about my favorite, money-grubbing tanuki from Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the runaway hit video game.
Working from my makeshift home office can be difficult, but I'm glad I get to do this work reporting on Wisconsin and its businesses. There are plenty of political arguments about what COVID-19 is doing to business, but I am here to take out those politics and share with readers what the companies and their employees are actually experiencing. I hope that in a few months I will be telling you how businesses and the local economy are recovering from the pandemic.
If you want to read my other stories, you can find them here.
I wrote a few stories about the coronavirus before, but reporting on the retail angle showed how harmful the pandemic would be.
Early on, it seemed every business was changing operations to help fight the spread of COVID-19.
As an avid Nintendo fan, I couldn't pass up the opportunity to write about the cultural phenomenon of Animal Crossing.
Unfortunately, one of the more complicated, potentially long-lasting impacts on the economy could be women's advancement.
I decided to take a look at corporate charitable donations and found a fear among nonprofits that funding will run out.