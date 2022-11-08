Madison-based Exact Sciences cutting about 250 jobs in Wisconsin, 350 overall

Madison-based biomedical giant Exact Sciences said Monday it is cutting about 5% of its workforce, which is about 350 jobs overall, about 250 of which are in Wisconsin.

The cancer detection company best known for its flagship Cologuard product said in a statement distributed by director of corporate communications Stephanie Spanos that the cuts come on top of a cut of 230 jobs in May of this year, and were at various levels of the organization and across divisions.

“The impact of inflation, market volatility, and prioritization of the programs that will have the greatest impact on improving cancer care have resulted in the need to allocate our workforce and resources more closely to our highest priority programs,” the statement said. “We’ve also taken steps to simplify our organizational structure to improve communication and operational efficiencies.”

Those losing their jobs will receive “comprehensive severance packages, outplacement services, and the opportunity to apply for one of the 200 open roles across the company,” the statement said.

“We remain deeply committed to Madison and excited to be part of its future for years to come,” the statement said.

Exact Sciences announced in January that it was adding a 266,000-square-foot research and development facility to its Madison campus, as well as expanding existing lab and warehouse space to accommodate the company’s rapid growth. That $350 million investment is expected to create 1,300 new jobs within Exact.

Spanos told the State Journal on Tuesday that the plans announced in January cover investment and job creation goals to be achieved by 2025 and the job cuts do “not affect our planned growth for the future or community commitments.”

Exact Sciences Corp. last week reported third-quarter results that beat Wall Street expectations.

The company said it recorded a third-quarter loss of $148.8 million, or 84 cents per share, on revenue of $523.1 million.

The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.10 per share, and seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $500.8 million in revenue, the Associated Press reported.

In the third quarter a year ago, Exact Sciences reported a net loss of $166.9 million, or 97 cents per share, on revenue of $456.4 million.

Exact Sciences said it expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion.