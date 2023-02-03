A Madison company that makes fuel out of plants for cars and airplanes helped power an Emirates test flight Monday to lessen the airline's carbon footprint.

Virent, founded in 2002 and located on Madison's North Side, uses what's known as a "BioForming" process to turn agricultural waste products, like corn cobs and stalks, into a compound called synthesized aromatic kerosene that has the same chemical composition as gasoline and jet fuel. That process has roots in UW-Madison research. The company has also produced bio-based plastics, fiber and films.

Emirates, a Dubai airline, flew a Boeing 777 with one of the aircraft's two engines entirely powered by Virent's fuel Monday. The flight also included fuel from Neste, a Finnish company.

A year ago, Virent — a subsidiary of of Delaware-based Marathon Petroleum Corporation — made aviation history when United Airlines piloted a test flight with more than 100 passengers using the company's plant-based fuel. The flight successfully departed from the Chicago O'Hare International Airport, later landing at Washington D.C.'s Reagan National Airport. United is hoping to be 100% carbon neutral by 2050.

Emirate's Flight 2646 flew for just under an hour over the coastline of the United Arab Emirates after taking off from Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest for international travel, and heading out into the Persian Gulf before circling to land. The second of the plane's General Electric Co. engines ran on conventional jet fuel for safety.

"This flight is a milestone moment for Emirates and a positive step for our industry as we work collectively to address one of our biggest challenges – reducing our carbon footprint," Adel al-Redha, Emirates' chief operation officer, said in a statement.

Emirates, a state-owned airline under Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, described Virent's fuel as a blend "that mirrored the qualities of jet fuel."

Aviation releases only one-sixth the amount of carbon dioxide produced by cars and trucks, according to World Resources Institute, a nonprofit research group based in Washington. But airplanes are used by far fewer people per day meaning that aviation is a higher per-capita source of greenhouse-gas emissions.

Airplane and engine manufacturers have been designing more-efficient models, in part to help keep down costs of jet fuel. That's one of the biggest expenses airlines face. Emirates, for instance, used over 5.7 million tons of jet fuel last year alone, costing it $3.7 billion out of its $17 billion in annual expenses.

“We share Emirates Airline’s goals of minimizing greenhouse gas emissions and scaling up the supply chain for SAF,” said Dave Kettner, president and general counsel of Virent, in a statement. “Because SAF is a relatively new fuel technology, it’s critical that we collaborate on flights like this to bring SAF into more widespread use.”

But analysts suggest sustainable fuels can be three or more times the cost of jet fuel, likely putting ticket prices even higher as aviation restarts following the lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic.

The UAE, a major oil producer and OPEC member, is to host the next United Nations climate negotiations, or COP28, beginning in November.

Already, the seven sheikhdom federation has been criticized for nominating the CEO of Abu Dhabi's state oil company to lead the U.N. negotiations known as the Conference of the Parties, which is where COP gets its name.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

