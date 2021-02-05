Many Wisconsin businesses likely to require masks regardless of statewide order

While politicians in Madison continue to wrangle over a statewide mask mandate, there's one thing that likely won't change when the matter is resolved: Many businesses will continue to require customers and and employees to wear masks while inside their buildings.

"The more we can do to slow the spread of COVID-19 until vaccines are widely available, the more confidence employees and customers will have to keep our economy running," said Steve Baas, vice president for government affairs for the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce.

Nearly 60 organizations, including health and hospital associations and unions, have registered in opposition to a Republican effort to eliminate the statewide mask mandate, while no groups have registered in support.

And while business groups like the Milwaukee chamber and Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce have backed Republican efforts in the past to cut taxes and government regulations, they're staying out of this fight.

"The constitutional back and forth in Madison in no way impacts our local mask orders, or the ability of businesses to have their own mask policies and other safety protocols in place," Baas said.

A spokesperson for WMC declined to comment.