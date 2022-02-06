Mark Jewellers marks 60 years of Doolittle ownership, completes façade renovation

Sixty years after her father bought his own jewelry business, current owner Karla Doolittle has completed a major renovation of the façade of Mark Jewellers at 1205 N. Caledonia St., taking its appearance back in time.

Mark Doolittle, who had been working at Harald’s Jewelers on Pearl Street, bought Paul’s Jewelry store at 1213 Caledonia St. in 1962, and married his wife, Judie, in 1963. They moved the business to a building across the street in 1968 and moved it again to its current location in 1969. They kept the Paul’s Jewelry name until 1970 when they renamed the business Mark Jewellers.

“The business has been consecutively run since 1931 when it was Paul’s,” Karla Doolittle said.

Doolittle, who became sole owner of the business in 2016, said demolition work for the façade project began last September and the renovation was completed in mid-December.

“I wanted the front of the building to emulate what the building looked like back in 1913 when it was Nelson Clothing store,” she said. “Keeping with the historic nature of the Old Towne North area, I chose the colors and design to flow with all the other buildings on the block.”

Doolittle also plans to remodel the building’s interior at some point, but said she does not have a timetable for that work.

She merged the Mark Jewellers store in Onalaska with the Caledonia Street location in 2018, with plans to expand the latter into her father’s former Doolittle Raiders Exhibit next door. He is a distant relative of Lt. Col. Jimmy Doolittle, who led the Doolittle Raid on Tokyo in 1942 during World War II. He closed the exhibit in 2017.

“The merger was so important to the continued success of the store, because we could see where websites were becoming more important,” Karla Doolittle said. “We wanted to focus on becoming a destination store known for our honesty and outstanding service. We also wanted to focus on our website and making it as easy as possible to use.”

Mark Jewellers’ website offers online shopping and information about the store’s services, such as custom jewelry design, jewelry repair, watch repair and appraisals.

“I like to say we are a shop/structural-based jeweler, which means we look at all jewelry from a constructional view,” Doolittle said. “We know what will be a good quality piece of jewelry and what will not be a lasting treasure.”

Doolittle has seven employees. “I am looking to hire a couple more in the near future,” she said.

“My father is still working in the store a few times a week,” she said. “He is a wealth of knowledge and is invaluable to me and the business.”

Doolittle’s parents had owned the store together. “Mom worked occasionally in the store, but she had the harder job of raising six children,” Doolittle said.

Doolittle began working at the store while she was in high school and received training in watch repair, something she studied for a few years in St. Paul. “I came back to work in the store full time in 1993,” she said. “Then I gradually took over more and more responsibility.”

Doolittle said she is in “the love business. We sell memories, mementos and family heirlooms in the making. All the people who work for Mark Jewellers enjoy the work they do and we all like to make work fun. We do not work on commission because we want clients to fall in love with a beautiful piece of jewelry for the ones they love because they love it.”

Most of the store’s customers live in the greater La Crosse area. “But we sell and ship across the country and have people from hours away come because of our reputation,” Doolittle said. “We also have a great website that is easy for people to use and it’s easy to find jewelry items they are looking for.”

