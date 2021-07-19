Dow suffers biggest drop of the year as delta variant fears hit Wall Street hard

The CNN Business Fear & Greed Index, which looks at seven measures of market sentiment, is now showing signs of Extreme Fear.

Stocks still up sharply this year and from 2020's lows

But cloud-based call center software company Five9 was spared from the market sell-off Monday. Shares rose 6% on the news that video conferencing giant Zoom was buying it for nearly $15 billion. Zoom's stock fell.

COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna, which is set to be added to the S&P 500 later this week, rallied too, surging more than 9%. BioNTech, which makes a vaccine with Pfizer, rose 5%. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, maker of a third COVID-19 vaccine, were both slightly lower however.

Despite the recent volatility, stocks are not far from record highs and are having a solid year.

The Dow is still up more than 10% in 2021 and is just 3% below its all-time peak. The S&P 500 has surged 13% this year and is also only 3% off its record high.