NEW YORK — Technology stocks dropped, leaving Wall Street mixed Wednesday and sapping more momentum from its five-week rally.

The S&P 500 fell 23.02 points, or 0.5%, to 4,365.69 — its third straight pullback after it rallied last week to its highest level in more than a year.

Weakness for high-growth stocks hit the Nasdaq composite in particular, and it dropped 165.09 points, or 1.2%, to 13,502.20. Still, roughly as many stocks rose as fell on Wall Street, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by a milder 102.35 points, or 0.3%, to 33,951.52.

Wall Street was on a tear this year, with the S&P 500 up nearly 14% amid hopes that inflation is coming down quickly enough for the Federal Reserve to stop hiking interest rates soon after raising them at a furious speed since early last year. Some analysts say the rally ran too far, too fast while inflation remained high.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that "the process of getting inflation back down to 2% has a long way to go."

A couple more rate increases may be on the way but "it may make sense to move rates higher but to do so at a more moderate pace," he said before a House of Representatives committee.

High rates helped cause three failures in the U.S. banking system.

Smaller and regional banks account for about 50% of U.S. commercial and industrial lending, according to Ann Miletti, head of active equity at Allspring Global Investments. Pressure on these banks would make it tougher for many businesses to get loans, which would hurt the economy. She said she's leaning toward the probability of a U.S. recession.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 3.72%. It helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans. The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, rose to 4.71% from 4.69% late Tuesday.

Several Big Tech stocks were among the heaviest weights on the market.

Nvidia fell 1.7%, giving back some of its gains from earlier this year driven by frenzy about artificial intelligence. Tesla dropped 5.5%, and Microsoft lost 1.3%.

FedEx fell 2.5% after its forecast for upcoming earnings was lower than analysts' expectations.

On the winning side, Dollar Tree rose 4.6% after it stuck with its forecast for earnings this fiscal year.

Energy stocks climbed along with oil prices. Exxon Mobil rose 1.1%, and Baker Hughes gained 2.3%.

Abroad, stocks continued to tumble in China, the world's second-largest economy. Stocks in Shanghai fell 1.3%, and South Korea's Kospi sank 0.9%.

In Europe, stock indexes were modestly lower. The FTSE 100 in London dipped 0.1% after a U.K. report on inflation came in hotter than expected.

