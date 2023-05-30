Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

NEW YORK — Wall Street churned to a mixed finish Tuesday as a long list of worries looms, even as Washington moves to avoid a default on its debt.

The S&P 500 edged up by 0.07 point, or less than 0.1%, to 4,205.52. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 50.56 points, or 0.2%, to 33,042.78. The Nasdaq composite saw a 0.3% gain as excitement builds about artificial intelligence. It rose 41.74 points to 13,017.43.

Tuesday marked the U.S. stock market's first trading since President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy struck a deal to allow the U.S. government to borrow more money. They must convince Congress to approve it before the U.S. government runs out of cash to pay its bills, which could happen as soon as Monday.

Financial markets face other concerns: The economy is slowing, inflation is still high and interest rates may be raised higher, which would further tighten the reins on the economy and financial markets.

The worries are also global, with China's economic recovery weaker than expected after it relaxed COVID-19 restrictions.

U.S. stocks rallied despite such worries, and at the center of it is Wall Street's growing frenzy over AI.

Nvidia, whose chips are helping to power the tech world's newest rush, rose another 3% after more than doubling so far this year. Last week, it gave a monster forecast for upcoming revenue as it described customers racing to apply AI to their businesses.

Nvidia's huge gains are raising worries about another possible bubble sweeping the stock market.

"I'm sure there's going to be a lot of money to be made in AI for a select group of companies, but that's not enough to lift the entire economy out of a potential recession here," said Rich Weiss, senior vice president at American Century Investments.

While the job market is strong, he pointed to weakness in the housing market, manufacturing, corporate profits and other areas that often fall before the labor market ahead of a recession.

Companies in the energy industry were on the losing end of Wall Street. Exxon Mobil fell 0.9%, as the price of crude oil tumbled amid worries about demand for fuel.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set rates for mortgages and other loans, fell to 3.69% from 3.81% late Friday. The yield on the two-year Treasury, which more closely tracks expectations for what the Federal Reserve will do, fell to 4.46% from 4.57%.

Traders are bracing for the Fed to again hike short-term interest rates at its next meeting in two weeks.

Abroad, European stocks were lower while indexes were mostly higher in Asia.

These 5 charts show the ups and downs of the US stock market over 10 years These 5 charts show the ups and downs of the US stock market over 10 years How stocks have performed over the last decade Tracking volatility Rates of return since 2000 S&P stocks by sector Number of publicly traded companies declines