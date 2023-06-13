Inflation decelerated more than expected in May, bolstering investor optimism regarding the conclusion of Fed rate hikes.
NEW YORK — Stocks climbed Tuesday after a cooler reading on inflation cemented Wall Street’s bet that the Federal Reserve will hold off on hiking interest rates this week.
The S&P 500 rose 30.08 points, or 0.7%, to 4,369.01, its highest level since April 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 145.79, or 0.4%, to 34,212.12, while the Nasdaq composite rallied 111.40, or 0.8%, to 13,573.32.
The U.S. stock market has been on a roll amid hopes the economy can avoid a severe recession and inflation can fall enough for the Fed to ease off its rate increases. Tuesday’s report showed food, fuel and other prices for consumers were 4% higher in May than a year earlier, the latest slowdown from inflation’s peak of 9.1% last summer.
Traders immediately amped up bets for the Fed to announce no change to interest rates Wednesday. Still, many traders expect the Fed to resume raising rates in July.
Tuesday’s climb was widespread, with four out of five stocks in the index rising.
Traders work March 28 on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange.
Seth Wenig, Associated Press
Raw-material producers and industrial companies had some of the biggest gains amid hopes for a resilient economy. Miner Freeport-McMoRan rose 5.3%, and United Airlines climbed 3.7%, for example.
Nvidia rallied 3.9% and was the strongest force pushing up the S&P 500, along with other technology stocks. Tech and other high-growth stocks are seen as some of the biggest beneficiaries of easing rate hikes.
Nvidia also got a boost from frenzy about artificial intelligence, which helped some stocks soar to huge gains this year.
The Fed already pulled its benchmark short-term rate up to its highest level since 2007, which slowed inflation but helped cause several U.S. bank failures and a contraction in the manufacturing industry.
Zions Bancorp. fell 1.6% after it appeared to cut its forecast for upcoming net interest income in an investor presentation.
Just two weeks remain until the start of the third quarter of the year. Many investors predicted a recession would hit in the third quarter, yet the job market remains resilient.
In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.83% from 3.74% late Monday. It helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans. The two-year yield, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, rose to 4.69% from 4.58%.
Abroad, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.6% after China’s central bank lowered its one-week lending rate for the first time since last summer.
Support from China, the world’s second-largest economy, helped push up the price of crude oil. A barrel of U.S. crude rose $2.30 to $69.42. Brent crude, the international standard, gained $2.45 to $74.29 per barrel.
States Where People Are Using Credit Cards to Cover Basic Living Expenses
The COVID-19 pandemic altered American spending patterns dramatically. In the early days of the pandemic, social distancing and stay-at-home orders resulted in a
shift away from transportation, restaurant, and entertainment expenditures. However, consumer spending has since rebounded, and now high inflation has raised the basic cost of living. In addition, rising interest rates are making the cost of borrowing more expensive. While many Americans use credit cards regularly for their rewards and benefits, more people are turning to credit cards for temporary relief as prices continue to rise.
Revolving balances are climbing once again after rapidly declining during COVID
In 2020 and 2021, large decreases in consumer spending combined with
stimulus checks and other financial relief helped reduce revolving credit card balances, which is the amount that accrues interest carried from one billing cycle to the next. And in the spring of 2022, total revolving credit card debt reached its lowest level since 2014. But as consumer spending started to recover and inflation swelled, revolving debt has been climbing steadily and is now nearing pre-pandemic levels.
Unfortunately, at the same time credit card balances rose, the cost of carrying credit card debt increased sharply. In a bid to rein in inflation, the Federal Reserve
raised interest rates 10 times since March of 2022. Consequently, the average credit card interest rate for accounts assessed interest swelled from 16.17% in early 2022 to nearly 21% in Q1 2023.
Difficulty affording basic living expenses and the use of credit cards to cover them is on the rise
The combination of high interest rates and rising costs has put American households in a challenging position. Now, nearly 70% of people report they are finding it difficult to pay for basic living expenses—up from less than 50% in May 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s
Household Pulse Survey. At the same time, more and more Americans have turned to their credit cards. As of February 2023, 37% of adults said they used credit cards to cover basic living expenses, up from 23% in March 2021.
More than one in three adults used credit cards or loans to cover basic living expenses
Aside from regular income sources, credit cards or loans are the most common payment method used to cover basic living expenses. The 37% of adults who reported using credit cards or loans to pay for living expenses is nearly 10 percentage points higher than the 28% of adults who used savings, sold assets/possessions, or made retirement account withdrawals. Less common methods for paying for living expenses include borrowing from friends or family, various government assistance programs, and money saved from deferred or forgiven payments.
To determine the states where people are using credit cards to cover basic living expenses, researchers at
Upgraded Points analyzed the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The researchers ranked states according to the share of adults who self-reported recently using credit cards to meet their spending needs. Adults were surveyed during the month of February 2023. Researchers also calculated the total adults using credit cards to cover expenses, the share of adults with difficulty covering expenses, and the total adults with difficulty covering expenses.
Here are the states where people are using credit cards to cover basic living expenses.
15. Florida
Share of adults using credit cards to cover expenses: 38.3% Total adults using credit cards to cover expenses: 5,933,666 Share of adults with difficulty covering expenses: 72.7% Total adults with difficulty covering expenses: 11,518,683
14. Nevada
Share of adults using credit cards to cover expenses: 38.9% Total adults using credit cards to cover expenses: 856,412 Share of adults with difficulty covering expenses: 75.4% Total adults with difficulty covering expenses: 1,694,172
13. Wisconsin
Share of adults using credit cards to cover expenses: 39.0% Total adults using credit cards to cover expenses: 1,623,222 Share of adults with difficulty covering expenses: 61.8% Total adults with difficulty covering expenses: 2,607,624
12. Pennsylvania
Share of adults using credit cards to cover expenses: 39.0% Total adults using credit cards to cover expenses: 3,416,585 Share of adults with difficulty covering expenses: 68.8% Total adults with difficulty covering expenses: 6,198,417
11. Maryland
Share of adults using credit cards to cover expenses: 39.1% Total adults using credit cards to cover expenses: 1,673,871 Share of adults with difficulty covering expenses: 62.5% Total adults with difficulty covering expenses: 2,723,161
10. Colorado
Share of adults using credit cards to cover expenses: 39.5% Total adults using credit cards to cover expenses: 1,598,071 Share of adults with difficulty covering expenses: 65.0% Total adults with difficulty covering expenses: 2,677,301
9. New Jersey
Share of adults using credit cards to cover expenses: 39.7% Total adults using credit cards to cover expenses: 2,422,101 Share of adults with difficulty covering expenses: 69.2% Total adults with difficulty covering expenses: 4,331,596
8. Hawaii
Share of adults using credit cards to cover expenses: 39.7% Total adults using credit cards to cover expenses: 403,568 Share of adults with difficulty covering expenses: 63.6% Total adults with difficulty covering expenses: 652,663
7. Texas
Share of adults using credit cards to cover expenses: 40.2% Total adults using credit cards to cover expenses: 7,575,103 Share of adults with difficulty covering expenses: 75.1% Total adults with difficulty covering expenses: 14,510,810
6. California
Share of adults using credit cards to cover expenses: 40.3% Total adults using credit cards to cover expenses: 10,683,020 Share of adults with difficulty covering expenses: 70.9% Total adults with difficulty covering expenses: 19,333,920
5. Delaware
Share of adults using credit cards to cover expenses: 40.4% Total adults using credit cards to cover expenses: 287,896 Share of adults with difficulty covering expenses: 64.8% Total adults with difficulty covering expenses: 471,643
4. New Hampshire
Share of adults using credit cards to cover expenses: 40.9% Total adults using credit cards to cover expenses: 414,589 Share of adults with difficulty covering expenses: 65.8% Total adults with difficulty covering expenses: 678,271
3. New York
Share of adults using credit cards to cover expenses: 41.1% Total adults using credit cards to cover expenses: 5,413,583 Share of adults with difficulty covering expenses: 70.9% Total adults with difficulty covering expenses: 9,529,943
2. Massachusetts
Share of adults using credit cards to cover expenses: 41.4% Total adults using credit cards to cover expenses: 1,993,177 Share of adults with difficulty covering expenses: 64.3% Total adults with difficulty covering expenses: 3,186,312
1. Connecticut
Share of adults using credit cards to cover expenses: 42.5% Total adults using credit cards to cover expenses: 1,051,156 Share of adults with difficulty covering expenses: 74.6% Total adults with difficulty covering expenses: 1,886,738
