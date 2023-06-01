NEW YORK — Wall Street rose Thursday with hopes that the Federal Reserve may soon take it easier on its hikes to interest rates.

The S&P 500 rallied 1% after a suite of reports painted a picture of a split U.S. economy. The job market remains solid, but manufacturing is weakening and retailers are seeing shoppers under pressure. Altogether, investors saw the data pushing the Fed toward not hiking rates at its meeting in two weeks, which would be the first time that's happened in more than a year.

The Nasdaq composite led the market with a 1.3% jump. It's full of technology companies and other high-growth stocks that tend to benefit most from lower rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 153 points, or 0.5%.

One positive for the market came late Wednesday when the House approved a deal to prevent a possibly catastrophic default on the U.S. government’s debt. But that was what Wall Street expected, and only a slip-up for the deal before it gets signed by President Joe Biden would likely cause big waves for stocks.

Investors are more concerned about whether the economy will fall into a recession before inflation recedes enough to convince the Federal Reserve to take it easier on interest rates.

Reports Thursday gave a clouded view. One said that fewer workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected, while another suggested employers increased their payrolls last month by more than forecast.

That's good news for workers and the overall economy, which has been slowing under the weight of much higher interest rates. But a strong job market could also keep pressure up on inflation, pushing the Fed to keep rates high.

Following the reports, traders were largely betting on the Fed to hold rates steady at its next meeting in two weeks. That's something a Fed official a day earlier hinted may happen, though Fed Gov. Philip Jefferson also said that wouldn't necessarily mean the end to hikes.

After that, traders are split on whether the Fed will follow up with another hike to rates at its next meeting in July. That's key because high rates work to lower inflation by slowing the economy and hurting prices for stocks and other investments.

A U.S. jobs report coming Friday could further sway the Fed and its chair, Jerome Powell.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 3.59% from 3.65% late Wednesday. It helps set rates for mortgages and other loans that influence the economy’s strength.

The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, fell to 4.32% from 4.40%.

