Mauston residents to get access to fiber optic internet in Lynxx Networks project

Mauston residents have voiced frustrations with the quality of local internet, and the city, with a Juneau County broadband provider, is taking a major step toward addressing those issues.

Lynxx Networks, a New Lisbon-based telecommunications company, held a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday for a comprehensive project that will allow fiber optic internet to be available to residents of the city and an adjacent rural area.

The project, which is fully funded by Lynxx Networks, will begin in the spring of 2023. Lynxx Networks CEO Jim Costello hopes residents can have access to the service by the beginning of 2024.

“We are really, really excited to be here and partner with the City of Mauston to do something very extraordinary,” said Costello. “About a year ago, we kind of started to meet with an idea. (Mauston City Administrator) Randy (Reeg) was like, ‘What would it take to finish fiber in this community?’”

On May 24, Lynxx Networks presented the fiber optic plan to the city’s common council at its meeting, which was approved on July 12 at another council meeting.

Mauston residents want better internet service; Lynxx presents fiber optic plan Recent survey results indicated Mauston residents want better internet service as the city hears about a fiber optic internet proposal from Lynxx Networks.

Costello explained that Lynxx currently has roughly $2.25 million of fiber infrastructure already installed in the city and provides service to more than 90% of Mauston businesses. He announced the city’s partnership agreement with the company to bring fiber optic internet to residents and expressed gratitude to Reeg and the city’s common council.

“The city is coming in to help streamline a lot of the processes,” said Costello. “The easements and all the infrastructure, what that takes. They’re excited about a company that’s willing to invest this kind of dollars into their community and make a difference.”

Reeg explained how city government prides itself on improving the quality of life for Mauston residents before expressing his excitement for the Lynxx Networks partnership. He mentioned how much more crucial the role of reliable, fast internet service became with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, becoming a “basic function of life.”

“It’s something every household needs to function,” said Reeg. “Whether it’s telemedicine, going to school, working from home, home security. Social media kept a lot of people connected throughout the pandemic. It’s just so important. It’s basic, like water, sewer, lights, electricity.”

Guests at the ceremony included Mauston Mayor Dennis Nielsen and Wisconsin Sen. Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green), along with Reeg and the council. Costello lauded Marklein as a “rock star” for bringing broadband internet service to rural areas.

“Access to the internet now is kind of the great equalizing factor,” said Marklein, who represents the 17th District in the state, which includes Mauston. “To me, having reliable broadband equalizes the opportunities for people to live here in some of the rural areas of our state.

Costello acknowledged the contributions of Lynxx Networks employees, as well as outside contractors. He later explained how the city will benefit from much higher speed internet, which includes equalized upload and download speeds.

“Mauston is about to become a multi-gigabit city,” said Costello regarding the internet speed that will come from the fiber optic project. “It’s quite a statement. Gig (one-gigabit speed) is a great thing, but five to 10 years from now, gig might be our slowest service. We’re excited. The future is bright.”

“Fiber optic is going to fix what our citizens have been telling us they need,” said Reeg. “They need faster, more reliable internet to make their lives foundational and better.”

Mile Bluff Medical Center CEO Dara Bartels was also in attendance. The hospital has been using 3RT Services, which is now owned by Lynxx Networks, since 2009. The company services Mile Bluff’s clinics in Elroy, Lake Delton, and Necedah, as well as its pharmacies.

“This is very exciting for me because I have talked for the last six months about how partnerships should work or how I see them coming to life,” said Bartels, who mentioned her experience working in the public and private sectors. “This is an example. Thinking outside the box. Coming together, private and public, for the betterment of the community.”

Bartels mentioned that Lynxx was instrumental in helping Mile Bluff install a data protection system within their computer databases. She sees the upcoming project as a facilitator in Mile Bluff’s ability to further connect with the city, which is home to a lot of its patients.

“We are proud to serve the IT needs of that organization,” said Costello of Mile Bluff.

The School District of Mauston also utilizes Lynxx Networks for its internet services. Rob Demeuse, the district’s Director of Technology, spoke at the ceremony. He said that Lynxx has also had fiber at Mauston High School, which is near Mile Bluff, since 2009, and lauded the company’s service reliability.

“It’s been a great relationship,” said Demeuse of the district’s partnership with the company. “I can count on one hand, I think on two fingers, the amount of times the internet has been out at the school since we had Lynxx, in the last 13 years. Both times, it wasn’t their fault.”

Cassie Lydon, the Mauston Chamber of Commerce president, expressed her excitement for the project with regard to the business community, as well as residents, in the city.

Col. Matt Eakins, the base commander at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, and other staff members from the base, also attended the ceremony. Costello, who acknowledged their presence, is a founding member of the Volk Field Community Council and a former U.S. Air Force serviceman.

Lions Park donation

Prior to the presentations regarding the Lynxx Networks groundbreaking, the Mauston Lions Club presented Reeg and the city council with a $10,000 donation for security system upgrades in Lions Park.

“We still continue to struggle with vandalism and people just not caring for it the way they should,” said Reeg about the park. “We are really happy that the namesake of this park, Lions Park, the Lions Club has stepped up and offered to pay toward installing security cameras in this park so we can protect the investment that all of us have made in this community.”

Lions Club member John Barrett expressed pride in his organization and its contributions to the city. He said that a lot of members do work that is not seen physically, but that the upgrades and other services to the park are the “fruits of that labor.”

“It’s extremely important, as a community advocate, to have this be a secure location for families,” said Lydon.