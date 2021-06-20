Maybe Lately’s in Viroqua tops expectations with take-out food, outdoor dining

VIROQUA — With an emphasis on local ingredients, the owners of Maybe Lately’s Food & More say business has exceeded their expectations since its debut a few months ago.
Eli Gay, his wife, Allison Starn, and J.B. Bowman opened the restaurant March 3 at 117 N. Main St. in downtown Viroqua, where the Blackhawk Grill closed a year ago because of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The three owners began by only offering carry-out and curbside service, as a coronavirus precaution. At the end of April, they added dining on the restaurant’s new outdoor patio. They hope to begin offering inside dining soon, once they feel it is safe for customers and the community.
“It’s a constant conversation” among the owners and their employees, Gay said of when inside dining will begin. “We’re looking at vaccination rates.”
The coronavirus pandemic is a major reason why Bowman moved to the area to help Gay and Starn open the restaurant.
Gay started the Cafe Berlin in Columbia, Mo., in 2006 and still owns it. He, Starn and their three children moved to a hobby farm near Westby about five years ago.
Bowman was the chef at the Cafe Berlin from 2017 until 2019, when she left for a job as baker at a sourdough bakery in Lawrence, Kan. She was laid off from the bakery job in March 2020 because of the pandemic.
Bowman had stayed in touch with Gay and Starn, who asked her last summer whether she would like to help them start a restaurant in this area.
“My family is originally from this area of Wisconsin and I’ve always had a fondness for the landscape,” Gay said of his family’s move to the area.
“And the schools for the kids were awesome,” said Starn, who began flower farming on the family’s hobby farm. She sold cut flowers wholesale to customers such as grocery stores and florists. Starn no longer does that, as she’s too busy with Maybe Lately’s,
Two of the couple’s teenage children — daughter Lucia and son Howl — help at the restaurant. Counting them but not the three owners, the restaurant has five employees.
Gay and Bowman do most of the cooking. Starn describes her job as “General manager, I guess. Front of the house. I do pretty much everything else. I serve tables and do barista work. I make the drinks and juices.”
“It’s just a little restaurant,” Gay said of Maybe Lately’s. “We have lots of classic comfort food, like patty melts and a full American breakfast with things like biscuits and gravy.”
Maybe Lately’s also serves some Southern classics such as grits and braised greens.
Maybe Lately’s makes its own buns and bread. On weekends, Bowman makes cinnamon rolls, which can sell out quickly.
“It’s fun diner food,” Bowman said of the restaurant’s menu. She’s especially proud of the biscuits served with homemade jam, and a creation called Mr. Sandwich, which is made with American cheese, sheeted egg, choice of meat, hash brown patty and fresno mayonnaise on a homemade bun.
Sales of biscuits and gravy have been “huge,” Bowman said. “And we have really good (fresh) juices.”
Some other popular beverages have been coffee drinks, teas and specialty soda pop.
Another popular menu item, Bowman said, is the Thronebreaker, which is a biscuit topped with roasted potatoes, braised greens, mushroom gravy and a fried egg.
“Our main focus is super high quality and local ingredients and making almost every single thing from scratch,” Bowman said, such as the diner’s own bread and biscuits.
Gay said the new outdoor patio was needed partly because the inside dining area is small. “We had to build the patio outside to get the volume that we need to be a successful business,” he said.
“There’s not a lot of (restaurant) patios in town,” Starn said.
While Maybe Lately’s is a breakfast-and-lunch restaurant, Gay said that “We have ideas for doing things like special evening food events.”