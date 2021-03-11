Biden sets May 1 target to have all adults vaccine-eligible

Biden will require states and territories to make all adults eligible for vaccination by May 1, as the country expects to have enough supply to be able to fully vaccinate adults by the end of that month. The process of actually administering those doses, though, will take time.

Even as he offers optimism, the officials said Biden would make clear that the July 4 timetable requires cooperation from Americans to continue to wear face coverings, maintain social distancing and follow federal guidelines meant to slow the spread of the virus in the near term. He will also call on them roll up their sleeves to get vaccinated as soon as they're eligible.

“This is a whole of country effort,” said White House chief of staff Ron Klain. “The president’s deploying our entire government to do its part. The American people are going to have to do their part, too.”

The speech comes hours after Biden on Thursday signed into law a $1.9 trillion relief package that he said will help the U.S. defeat the virus and nurse the economy back to health. Some direct checks to Americans could begin arriving this weekend.

“This historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country," Biden said as he signed the bill in the Oval Office.