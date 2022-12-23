Meet the 50 youngest billionaires in America

While the wealth gap between rich and poor was growing before the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic recession it caused, the last year has been a boon for the world's wealthy. Most billionaires added more billions to their personal fortunes, potentially increasing the equality gap even more.
While the world's working poor dream of economic stability, the 50 people on this list of the youngest billionaires have it in spades. The oldest billionaire comes in at 47, while the youngest, who was born in 1995, is only 26. Stacker compiled net worth data from Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires List as of March 17, 2021. The list is in real-time, and any ties in age were broken by net worth.
Included are those who received their billions as heirs to family fortunes, as well as those who are self-made—though even many of the world's "self-made" wealthy start with many advantages in life, including start-up funds from family. Fortunes come from tech companies including WhatsApp, Snapchat, and Facebook, though technology isn’t the only way to strike it rich. Others have made their money through hedge funds, retail, and even by creating a burger that relies upon the simplest recipe and ingredients.
While many came from backgrounds that allowed opportunities only afforded to those with money, others came from more humble beginnings. Some immigrated from other countries seeking opportunity, while others were born to single parents who struggled to provide for them. While several billionaires on the list attended and graduated from top-notch colleges, including the Ivies, others never went to college or dropped out, sometimes to pursue the ideas that made them rich.
Readers will also notice that women are glaringly few in numbers on this list, pointing to the continuing discrimination and sexism they face in the boardrooms where billionaires are often minted, and the broader inequality in access to capital frequently necessary to turn a good idea into big money.
Many of the billionaires on the list are well known, others are less obvious. Curious to see if you can guess who the youngest billionaire is? It may be a snap to figure it out, or you may really have to think about it. Continue reading to find out who made the exclusive and enviable list.
