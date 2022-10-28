Meet the top women CEOs in America

"Democracy dies in darkness." In 2017, those words became the first slogan for the Washington Post, the American newspaper that made history in 1972 by becoming the first Fortune 500 company to name Katharine Graham as its first woman CEO. Daughter of the Post publisher Eugene Meyer, Graham had been foisted into the unlikely leadership position of president and publisher after the former CEO — her husband, Philip Graham — died in 1963.
Graham was reportedly tongue-tied when the idea of taking over the Post was first suggested to her. However, it must have been a momentary uncertainty as she led the Post for more than two decades, a tenure that included presiding over the Watergate scandal — one of the most significant moments in journalistic history. There have been relatively few women CEOs of Fortune 500 companies since; evidence of numerous factors that keep women from breaking through corporate culture's glass ceiling. Undeniable, however, is the path of leadership, progress, and resolve each woman who has become a CEO has shown.
In 2022, women hold the top title at a record 46 companies among the Fortune 500, which ranks the U.S. companies with the highest revenues. Still, women head fewer than 10% of the nation's leading companies.
And yet that's nearly double the global level. Of Fortune's Global 500 companies, women head just 24, or 4.8%.
Stacker looked at all the women CEOs of the 2022 Fortune 500 companies. Although Fortune's entire 2022 report looks at 1,000 companies, which features 83 women CEOs, this list only highlights the 46 who appeared on the Fortune 500. From giants like Best Buy, Rite Aid, and Kohl's to the most influential defense, insurance, and financial companies, more powerful corporations are being headed by the most powerful women.
Here are the top 46 women who have made the list.
