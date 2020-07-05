Meringue Bakery & Cafe reopens Tuesday with full menu

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three months after it opened on a limited basis, the Meringue Bakery & Cafe at 313 Main St. in downtown La Crosse will expand to its full menu — including such things as soup, coffee beverages and croissant sandwiches — and longer hours when it reopens Tuesday after a two-week shutdown.

The shutdown was prompted by owner Jen Barney’s concern about an increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in La Crosse County. Barney, who had been planning to introduce her cafe menu on June 30, wrote in a June 23 post on Meringue’s Facebook page that “None of our staff have tested positive, but the increased number of cases in the La Crosse area has made us pause and rethink our plans for opening.” During the two-week shutdown, the bakery was open only for pick-up of items that customers had already ordered.

Barney has put new precautions in place, such as installing two plexiglass shields and rearranging the baking schedule so she could spread out her staff as much as possible. Meringue staff members are wearing face masks and customers will be encouraged to do the same.

Barney also has postponed starting inside dining, although she still plans to have that eventually.