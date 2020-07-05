Meringue Bakery & Cafe reopens Tuesday with full menu

Three months after it opened on a limited basis, the Meringue Bakery & Cafe at 313 Main St. in downtown La Crosse will expand to its full menu — including such things as soup, coffee beverages and croissant sandwiches — and longer hours when it reopens Tuesday after a two-week shutdown.
The shutdown was prompted by owner Jen Barney’s concern about an increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in La Crosse County. Barney, who had been planning to introduce her cafe menu on June 30, wrote in a June 23 post on Meringue’s Facebook page that “None of our staff have tested positive, but the increased number of cases in the La Crosse area has made us pause and rethink our plans for opening.” During the two-week shutdown, the bakery was open only for pick-up of items that customers had already ordered.
Barney has put new precautions in place, such as installing two plexiglass shields and rearranging the baking schedule so she could spread out her staff as much as possible. Meringue staff members are wearing face masks and customers will be encouraged to do the same.
Barney also has postponed starting inside dining, although she still plans to have that eventually.
She will begin offering delivery service in the greater La Crosse area, as well as shipping, with the bakery and cafe’s reopening Tuesday. “It’s all shelf-stable,” she said of items that will be shipped. “So it will be things like breakfast breads, cookies, a nut tart that lasts a long time, things like that,” she said.
“It’s been super weird opening during COVID,” Barney said. “We’ve had to really pivot from how I had thought we were going to open. It always takes time to figure things out, and there’s a lot that goes into it. But we’re at a place where we’re ready to open, and that feels really good.”
Meringue, which Barney started in 2015 and had been operating from her rural Stoddard home, opened in its new downtown La Crosse location on April 8 with a limited menu of baked items that customers had to order in advance. In mid-June, Barney began stocking some bakery items in a display case, so that customers could buy them without having to place orders in advance.
Starting Tuesday, Meringue will have a full cafe menu of things like croissant sandwiches, individual quiche, soup, salads, muffins, scones, slices of cake, a variety of other baked items and beverages such as coffee, tea and Wisco Pop. Barney thinks Meringue’s egg souffle croissant sandwich will be one of its most popular sandwiches. The cafe menu will change with the seasons.
Barney is best known for her cakes, cupcakes, dessert tables, wedding favors and other baked goods.
A little more than two years ago, Barney was the winner of the Food Network television channel’s Season 4 Holiday Baking Championship. And a year after that, she and teammate Jordan Pilarski won the Season 5 Holiday Baking Championship Homecoming Special.
Meringue’s website has pages for Barney’s signature cakes, wedding cakes, pastries, cafe menu and biographical information about her.
The biography mentions that Barney is a classically trained baker and pastry chef, graduated from the Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Minneapolis, and began her career 10 years ago as a wedding cake decorator.
The website’s signature cakes page lists several flavors that are available year-round, and others that are seasonal. As for the year-round offerings, Barney said, “The malted milk chocolate, chocolate balsamic and the lavender blackberry are probably our best-sellers.”
Her husband, Brian Barney, works full time at the bakery and cafe and developed its website, which offers online ordering.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.