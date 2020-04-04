Meringue Bakery & Cafe to open Wednesday in downtown La Crosse for pre-orders

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two-time Food Network holiday baking champion Jen Barney will open her new Meringue Bakery & Cafe at 313 Main St. in downtown La Crosse on Wednesday, with a limited menu of items that customers will need to order in advance by telephone or email.

The business will be open for pickup or curbside delivery of pre-ordered items from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and also will be open from 8 to 10 a.m. on Easter Sunday.

Barney has moved her Meringue Bakery from the commercial kitchen in her rural Stoddard home, to the former addiecakes cupcake shop, where it also will be a cafe and have its slightly longer business name.

Barney, who started Meringue Bakery in 2015, is best known for her cakes, cupcakes, dessert tables, wedding favors and other baked goods such as pie.

When the new location is fully open, customers will be able to dine in and will have a larger menu to choose from, including such things as soups, sandwiches and beverages. For now, state of Wisconsin rules aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus allow restaurants and taverns to only offer take-out and delivery service.