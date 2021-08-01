Mexican restaurant makes downtown La Crosse debut with unique menu

MEXCAL

WHAT: A Mexican restaurant that opened June 3 and is owned by Gilmar Vada, Alexis Tafoya and Alex Flores.

WHERE: 333 Main St. in downtown La Crosse.

HOURS: 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and closed Sunday.

MORE INFO: Call the restaurant at 608-519-0320 or visit www.themexcal.com or Facebook.