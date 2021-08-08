 Skip to main content
Mexican restaurant’s owners are grateful for community’s support
Mexican restaurant’s owners are grateful for community’s support

HOLMEN — The owners of Holmen’s newest restaurant say they are grateful for the support they’ve received from the community.

“It’s gone really, really good,” said Fabian Arzate, one of three owners of Hacienda Vieja Mexican Grill & Bar. The restaurant opened July 6 in Suites 105 and 106 in the Old Town Center development at 208 S. Holmen Drive.

The other owners are Antonio Leon and Reyes Aranda Jr. All three are natives of Mexico and have backgrounds in the restaurant industry.

“Thank you to the community for supporting a local business,” Arzate said Wednesday.

The new Holmen restaurant features authentic Mexican food, he said.

Some of the most popular menu items include fajitas, burritos, molcajetes and street tacos, Arzate said.

“These are the most popular,” he said. “But everybody is different, everybody likes different styles” of food.

Hacienda Vieja has an extensive menu, with a variety of enchiladas, burritos, fajitas, quesadillas, chimichangas, nachos, salads and steak, chicken, pork and seafood entrees. It also has soups, several vegetarian items and Hawaiian, Mexican and Texas hamburgers and cheeseburgers.

Desserts on the menu include churros, flan, fried ice cream, chimicheesecake and sopapillas.

The restaurant also has a full bar, with both Mexican and domestic beers, wine and mixed drinks such as margaritas.

Hacienda Vieja has about a dozen employees, Arzate said.

“We are planning to have a grand opening, hopefully soon,” but dates haven’t been set, he said.

Hacienda Vieja is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

HACIENDA VIEJA MEXICAN GRILL & BAR

WHAT: A Mexican restaurant that opened July 6 and is owned by Antonio Leon, Reyes Aranda Jr. and Fabian Arzate.

WHERE: In Suites 105 and 106 in the Old Town Center development at 208 S. Holmen Drive in Holmen.

HOURS: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

MORE INFO: Call the restaurant at 608-399-1346 or visit www.mexicanfoodholmen.com or Facebook.

