Mexican restaurant’s owners are grateful for community’s support

HOLMEN — The owners of Holmen’s newest restaurant say they are grateful for the support they’ve received from the community.

“It’s gone really, really good,” said Fabian Arzate, one of three owners of Hacienda Vieja Mexican Grill & Bar. The restaurant opened July 6 in Suites 105 and 106 in the Old Town Center development at 208 S. Holmen Drive.

The other owners are Antonio Leon and Reyes Aranda Jr. All three are natives of Mexico and have backgrounds in the restaurant industry.

“Thank you to the community for supporting a local business,” Arzate said Wednesday.

The new Holmen restaurant features authentic Mexican food, he said.

Some of the most popular menu items include fajitas, burritos, molcajetes and street tacos, Arzate said.

“These are the most popular,” he said. “But everybody is different, everybody likes different styles” of food.

Hacienda Vieja has an extensive menu, with a variety of enchiladas, burritos, fajitas, quesadillas, chimichangas, nachos, salads and steak, chicken, pork and seafood entrees. It also has soups, several vegetarian items and Hawaiian, Mexican and Texas hamburgers and cheeseburgers.