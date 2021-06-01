Reputation of the vineyard

The Spirits of Norway Vineyard has been in the business for nearly 10 years now. It produces about 70 different types of wine, plants a total of 735 grape vines and sells around 3,500 bottles annually.

Its front yard is full of elongated, straight rows of grapevines hung on wires that are propped up by large wooden poles in the ground.

As you walk into their winery building, a rich aroma of wine swarms the room — a fantasy scent for any wine connoisseur.

The winery has a large following, with the support of 25 retail partnerships in liquor and grocery stores sold all over the southeast end of Wisconsin.

Over the years, Spirits of Norway Vineyard has collected numerous awards for their wines, from the Wisconsin State Fair to the INDY International Wine Competition.

“We have a reputation of being well-respected grape growers of the Wisconsin Grape Growing Association,” co-owner Randy Larson said.

Larson and Cindee Henrichs, the other co-owner, host wine and taste test tours two weekends a month. These tours are educational and teach wine tasters what it takes to grow grapes in Wisconsin, as well as the vineyard’s history.

The owners mentioned that they have tours reserved for this weekend and joke they’ll have more to talk about now. “While the frost damage is still visible," Larson said, "people can see that and we’ll be able to point that out to our guests."