Middleton company sells 4 hotels to help develop new hotels in Deer District and Downtown Madison

A Middleton hotel company has a new infusion of cash to help finance the development and operation of new hotels in Madison and the Deer District of Milwaukee.

North Central Group is building the Moxy Madison Downtown at 825 E. Washington Ave. and is partnering with the Milwaukee Bucks to build the Trade Milwaukee next to Fiserv Forum. Both hotels are scheduled to open in 2023.

To aid in those projects NCG has sold the Hilton Garden Inn, Courtyard by Marriott and Residence Inn by Marriott, all in Middleton, and the Hilton Garden Inn in Rockford, Illinois, to Ault Alliance, a subsidiary of BitNile Holdings, for $69 million.

“The sale of these four mature properties in our portfolio provides us with additional capital and resources to develop and operate new and larger projects we are excited to be working on," said Jeff Lenz, President and chief development officer of NCG.

Ault, which made the purchase through its recently created subsidiary Ault Global Real Estate Equities, or AGREE, has plans to spend $13.7 million to upgrade the four properties that combined have 526 rooms. The Hotels will be managed by GF Hotels & Resorts, according to a news release from Ault, that specializes in lending and investing in real estate, distressed asset spaces and electric vehicle charging products.

BitNile Holdings, based in Las Vegas, Nevada, owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides products that support defense and aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, medical/biopharma and textile industries.

“We are extremely pleased to acquire this premium-branded and stabilized portfolio of assets in an attractive and growing region of the country, set in a state capital and anchored by a major state university, as our first acquisition through AGREE," said Christopher Wu, president of Ault Alliance and CEO of AGREE. "We believe these assets will provide AGREE and thereby the company with attractive yields and potentially serve as a model for other commercial real estate transactions."

North Central Group was founded in 1981 and now owns and operates 13 hotels in Arizona and one each in Colorado and Minnesota. In Wisconsin, the company has eight hotels, a conference center in Brookfield and Liberty Station American Tavern & Smokehouse at the Beltline and Rimrock Road in Madison, next door to its Home2Suites by Hilton hotel it opened in 2019.

NCG spent most of 2020 spending millions of dollars to buy out of bankruptcy the 226-room Crowne Plaza, at 4402 E. Washington Ave., and remodeling every inch of the property before it reopened in late 2020. It also opened in 2018 opened a Tru next to the Hampton Inn & Suites and Homewood Suites on Madison's Far West Side. NCG is also the company behind the European-style, 165-room AC Hotel Madison that opened in 2017 a block off Capitol Square at the corner of East Washington Avenue and Webster Street.

The newest projects will further up NCG's profile.

The Moxy, scheduled to break ground this spring, is in the heart of the booming Capital East District. The eight-story, 151-room hotel is just a block away from FPC Live’s music venue The Sylvee and Breese Stevens Field and will include a rooftop restaurant and lounge and first-floor bar, lounge and restaurant.

The Moxy brand is part of a trend of tech-enabled, or smart, living spaces with keyless entry, motion-sensor lighting, televisions connected to online streaming sites including Netflix and Hulu, and high-speed wi-fi in each room. Guests will also be able to check in and out through their phones.

The Trade Milwaukee project broke ground in September and is a 207-room, boutique-style hotel under construction in the 30-acre Deer District and next door to Fiserv Forum, home of the World Champion Milwaukee Bucks. The hotel, part of Marriott International's Autograph Collection of independently owned upscale and luxury hotels, will be located just north of Fiserv Forum and built and operated by NCG, which is leasing the land from the Bucks.

"It definitely evokes a lot of excitement in our company," said Katie Marron, NCG's vice president of marketing and communications, said earlier this year. "We're definitely growing and choosing brands that we partner with for the long term that we feel fit our guests and clientele and where they want to stay."

